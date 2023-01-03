Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
ISP Arrest Vincennes Man on OWI Charge
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a traffic stop in Knox County. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 33 year-old Antonio King. During the stop, police found King driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal driving limit. A related search also turned up marijuana in his possession. King was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
wuzr.com
Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
wuzr.com
New Director in Place for Knox County Visitors’ and Tourism Bureau
The Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau will start the new year with a new director. Princeton’s Janice Barniak will serve in the position, replacing outgoing director Shyla Beam. Barniak has already started in the new position in the Stout Building at Seventh and Main in Vincennes. Beam leaves...
wuzr.com
Municipal Candidates File for Office in Knox County
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filedinclude Mawrc McNeece for City Council at-large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
wuzr.com
Local Election Filings Starting to Come In
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filed include Marc McNeece for Vincennes City Council At-Large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough (LAUE) in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
Comments / 0