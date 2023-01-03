Read full article on original website
Local man who threw brick that seriously injured Kenosha officer during 2020 riots sentenced in federal court to five years in prison
MILWAUKEE – A Kenosha man who threw a brick that struck a Kenosha police captain during the riots following the Jacob Blake shooting in August 2020 was sentenced Thursday in federal court to five years in prison and three years’ supervised release. Ashton L. Howard, 29, faced a...
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
Sandra ‘Sandi’ Nylander, 73, Passes Away in Wisconsin
Sandra “Sandi” A. Nylander, 73, died Dec. 29, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha with her husband by her side. Born in Racine on Nov. 23, 1949, Sandi was the daughter of Bernard and Harriet Schutten. She was a godmother to Jason Smith, John Winston, and Tre Hatfield and served as a caregiver for two generations.
Racine man accused of stalking, strangling woman
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking and then strangling a woman.
Kenosha officer-involved shooting: Suspect, officers identified
One of the three victims who were injured during an officer-involved shooting situation in Kenosha on Dec. 19 remains hospitalized, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.
Racine man charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man 5-6 times on Dec. 21
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas.
Man charged in connection to Aundre Cross murder misses preliminary hearing in separate case
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Jan. 5, Kevin McCaa, a man charged in the killing of Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, was supposed to be in court for his preliminary hearing. McCaa was charged in a separate case where he allegedly fired a gun at a family member back in...
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
Carmela Tarsitano
KENOSHA – Carmela Tarsitano, age 91, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home in Kenosha. Born on September 18, 1931 in Rende, province of Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Innocenza (Chiappetta) Bruno. On April 7, 1951 she was united...
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. Learn more at our website or text MKE to 73224 to connect with a reporter. A labor shortage...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years […]
Brooks Sentenced to Life w/o Parole In Shooting Death of His Girlfriend
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in a hotel room last year will spend the rest of his life in prison. 30 year old Timmy Brooks pleaded guilty in October to first degree intentional homicide in the death of Montreach Mitchell. Mitchell was found...
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun” Stewart, 66, and said the bar was named […]
Witness describes terrifying armed robbery at George Webb downtown
Milwaukee police have referred criminal charges to the district attorney after a man attempted to rob the downtown George Webb on M.L.K. Drive.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
Second teen charged in homicide of 12-year-old girl unloading groceries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second person has been charged in the homicide of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz. Cornell Henard, 16, is charged with first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Officers responded to the shooting near 37th and Rohr around 6 p.m. Oct. 10. A criminal complaint...
Buffum and Chambers homicide; Milwaukee man charged in fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of a man near Buffum and Chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The accused is Jamil Allen. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a residence near Buffum and Chambers on the morning...
Cousins found dead in South Milwaukee were targeted, police believe
Cousins Jaelen Yracheta, 18, and Ava Allen, 17, were found shot to death in a car in South Milwaukee. Police believe they were targeted.
Milwaukee mobile home park incident; police seek alleged batterer
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a person who they say intentionally battered and pointed a firearm at another person at a mobile home park on the city's south side Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. Officers were dispatched to the mobile home park near 6th and Plainfield around 8 a.m....
Louis Anthony Cosenza
KENOSHA—Louis Anthony Cosenza, age 90, of Kenosha, lovingly reunited with his one true love, Dorothy, on Friday, December 23, 2022. Funeral Services honoring Lou’s life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. The service may be viewed via live stream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You don’t need to have Facebook to watch.
