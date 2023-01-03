ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia, TCU share some key connections ahead of 2023 National Championship Game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okuKO_0k1hGoRc00

ATLANTA — In the moments after Georgia’s thrilling win over Ohio State, the Bulldogs didn’t know what was next. So locked in on their own contest, players had no idea who had won the game between Michigan-TCU that went final shortly before Georgia took the field.

Running back Kenny McIntosh was told by members of the press that it would be the Horned Frogs who Georgia would see in Los Angeles, as TCU beat Michigan 51-45.

“We got to get back to the drawing board and do what Georgia does,” McIntosh said. “We need to work on the little things so that we can be better in the future.”

DawgNation.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU: National championship game preview, best bets

No. 1 Georgia (14-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (13-1) Location: Los Angeles | When: Jan. 9 (8 p.m. ET) | TV: ESPN | Line: Georgia -12.5 | Total: 63.5. Georgia: The Bulldogs are on the precipice of becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to win back-to-back titles and join Alabama (2011 and 2012) as the only other back-to-back winner in the 2000s.
FORT WORTH, TX
WGAU

Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

House hopefuls in Jackson, Barrow counties sign up for special election

Candidates are lining up to run in a special election that will take place later this month, with voters in Jackson and Barrow counties choosing a replacement for Danny Rampey: Republican Rampey was elected to a state House seat back in November. He was arrested on theft charges in December and his since withdrawn as a Representative-elect. Bill Ritter says he is running, as do Charlie Chase, Joseph Grodzicki, Holt Persinger, and Joe Price. Shelbey Diamond-Alexander and Renee Lord have also qualified. The House District 119 special election will be held on January 31.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Northeast Ga hospitals reimpose mask mandates

Effective today, Northeast Georgia Health Systems says it is requiring face coverings for staff members and volunteers at its hospitals and medical facilities in Gainesville, Dahlonega, Braselton, and Winder. The mask mandate comes amid a report increase in coronavirus cases in northeast Georgia. From Northeast Georgia Health Systems…. Due to...
DAHLONEGA, GA
wrwh.com

White County On Enhanced Monitoring Level For Approaching Storms

(Cleveland)- Weather forecasters say the confidence is increasing that we will see unseasonably warm and moist air move into the area ahead of a strong storm system that will set the stage for an extended period of active weather, including strong to severe storms, capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes and localized flash flooding across north Georgia.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout

The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged after November wreck in Hall County

A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a November single-vehicle wreck in Hall County that left both the woman and her passenger with injuries. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Elizabeth Ballinger, 29, faces a variety of charges including serious injury by vehicle, a felony, as well as DUI.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

National Weather Service: flood warning in place for Oconee River

The National Weather Service says the flood warning that is in place for the Oconee River at Penfield is in effect through Saturday afternoon: flooding at the River near the Oconee-Greene county line has been occurring since four inches of rain fell on the region overnight Wednesday. The flooding washed...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wuga.org

ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No bond for tire store customer accused of killing employee

A tragic mistake in DeKalb County leads to an employee being shot and killed outside a tire store. Now the customer who police say fired the weapon faces a murder charge. The suspect made his first court appearance Monday.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy