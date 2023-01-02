ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glocester, RI

nrinow.news

Brien sworn in as General Assembly convenes

STATE HOUSE — Rep. Jon Brien, an independent representing District 49 in Woonsocket and a portion of North Smithfield, was formally sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, as the 2023-24 term of the Rhode Island General Assembly convened. He previously represented District 50 in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2012.
WOONSOCKET, RI
nrinow.news

State to provide $1.5 million in funding for improvements to Glocester schools

PROVIDENCE – Both elementary schools in Glocester are on track for some needed repairs following approval of the projects by the Rhode Island Council on Elementary and Secondary Education. The state council authorized funding of $1,540,735 for a project including repairs to roofs, security, fire alarms, emergency lighting, outdoor...
GLOCESTER, RI

