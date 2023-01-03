Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
Local landscape artist competes in United Nations Soil Cake ContestSoil MonsterAvondale, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Reward Offered for Help in Finding Limerick Woman
LIMERICK PA – “Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare” of a Stratford Court, Limerick Township mother who has been missing since Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2023), and whose family has offered a reward for any information that leads to finding her, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
White Dog Cafe in Wayne.Photo byWhite Dog Cafe Wayne. There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
10 Best Hotel In Pottstown
Lehigh Valley Dad Dies In Workplace Accident: Coroner
A worker in Northampton County is dead following an on-the-job accident, authorities say. Nicholas A. Varec, 36, of Emmaus, was on the clock at a worksite on the 4100 block of West Mountainview Drive in Lehigh Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4, said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. At around 12:20 p.m.,...
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
Pennsylvania mom missing after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Police are looking for a missing Pennsylvania woman after they say she failed to pick up her son from the bus stop earlier this week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday by a “friend and business associate,” according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, which is […]
Extension of Chester Valley Trail Starting in Exton Approved by Neighboring Montgomery County
The Chester Valley Trail, which starts in Exton and runs into King of Prussia, has been approved by Montgomery County officials for extension, writes Emily Rizzo for WHYY. The 3.9-mile Chester Valley Trail extension is expected to open this winter. It will connect the existing 14.5-mile trail with Upper Merion Township, Bridgeport Borough, and Norristown. From there, it will go on to connect with the Schuylkill River Trail. When completed, the trail will be 22 miles long.
Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
Just Married: Yuriem & Ivy's Wedding at The Farm Bakery & Events
Yuriem Rodriguez and Ivy Maldonado met through Tinder a few days into 2018. Their comfortable date consisting of wine and PlayStation just felt right. About two years later at Yuriem’s birthday party surrounded by family and friends, the happy birthday song ended and their song began playing to accompany Yuriem’s surprise proposal!
For Sale | 973 Tennis Ave, Ambler | Kingsley Aliu | Coldwell Banker Realty
Kingsley Aliu of Coldwell Banker Realty added a new listing for sale at 973 Tennis Ave in Ambler. There is an open house on Sunday January 8th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming house with original hardwood floors, sunny bay window, and brick fireplace seeks...
Firefighter, 2 others hurt in Pa. house fire
A firefighter and two people were hurt Thursday evening in a Lehigh County house fire. Fire crews were called at 7:48 p.m. to the single-family home on Bastian Lane in Upper Macungie Township. Three people were reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. Township Fire Commissioner Peter Christ said a firefighter...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
Pottsgrove Village Presents ‘Intelligent Lives’ Film
POTTSTOWN PA – A screening of the documentary film “Intelligent Lives,” which tells the story of three American adults with intellectual disabilities and how they challenge perceptions of intelligence, is scheduled for Jan. 25 (2023; Wednesday) from 6-8 p.m. in the auditorium of Pottsgrove Middle School, 1351 N. Hanover St.
3 women arrested for allegedly stealing about $20K in merchandise from Ulta, department stores
Police say when the women were arrested they found around $20,000 worth of items in the getaway car.
Latest COVID-19 variant causing infections, hospitalizations to spike
Heading into its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic presses on with yet another variant to watch out for. Doctors say XBB1.5 is in the omicron family, and highly transmissible.
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
