Optimizing Performance With Throttling in JavaScript
Some browser events have an extremely high-frequency rate. The number of events such as cursor moving, scrolling, resizing the browser window, holding down a key, etc., can reach 100 times per second. Functions called at this frequency of events place a heavy load on the browser and it leads to a decrease in performance.
The Noonification: 23 Predictions to Prepare You for 2023 (1/6/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising...
Learn Fundamentals of JavaScript : Number Variable, Multiple Variables, Booleans, Strings
After exams and lots of procrastination, I finally resumed my #100DaysOfCode journey with JavaScript. Today is the 1st day of my journey and learned some basic concepts of JavaScript. I am going to write about my learnings in an explained way through my blogs and socials. If you want to...
Best Tools For Building Your First MERN Application
In this article, I will share with you my list of the top tools to use when building your first web application using the MERN stack. The MERN stack stands for MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, Node.js which are tools you can use to make complete web applications. The main advantage of...
Leading Product Designer Lidong Liu Proves Core Of Brilliant Design Is Intelligence Made Visible
Leading brand consultant and esteemed author of Designing Brand Identity, Alina Wheeler, is famously quoted as saying “Design is intelligence made visible”. This statement truly captures the multifaceted world of design, which must create synergy between business goals, financial margins, and the overall UX. Lidong Liu is an experienced product designer who has combined the talent of a natural eye with a deep understanding of technology in order to showcase the brilliance of his projects.
How to Set up a Formatting Standard in Your Code Editor (And Why You Should!)
When working with other people and multiple editors/IDEs, it is common to have different editor settings, losing consistency in formatting styles of the code. For example:. Using tabs/spaces and different sizes of indentation, making your code harder to read;. Using different encoding between files, causing hard to find bugs at...
Use Screen Sharing and Canvas Overlays to Enhance Your Amazon IVS Web Broadcast
In our last post, we looked at how to broadcast to an Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) live stream directly from a web browser instead of relying on third-party streaming software. Web Broadcast is a versatile tool for creating all-in-one solutions for your live streaming applications, and today we’ll look at enhancing your application with screen sharing and canvas overlays.
5 Ways to Use Data-Driven Decision-Making in Your Growth Marketing Strategy in 2023
A good marketing campaign aims to increase the growth of a product or brand, and with strategies that experiment with the wants and needs of customers, growth marketers can record market success. Growth marketers do not create their strategies just to generate sales. However, their strategies include attracting consumers, engaging...
A Guide to Creating Fun User Polls and Surveys With QuickBlox in Your Flutter App
We already know how amazing SDK is with all the handy features it already provides like sending text and attachment messages, typing status, message read status, push notifications, private/public/group chats support, and many more. In this article, We are going to see how we can extend the existing functionalities to...
Why Do Product Managers and Product Designers Need Each Other?
Teammates, not opponents. That’s how product managers and product designers are expected to work in product teams. Not necessarily the relationship needs to be a close-knitted one, but should definitely be healthy. Building a stellar SaaS business is not a one-person responsibility. The involvement of the best product-driven minds,...
Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech?
Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy. In fact, there are many studies that show how it is the most important contributor to a nation's economic growth. With such a strong focus on technology, companies need developers more than ever before for their teams to thrive. Only...
My Dev Journey in 2022: A Year in Review
Hey guys, I am Dhanush N, currently, a full-stack software engineer with 4+ years of experience mostly focused on backend development and DevOps. I am currently learning AWS and system design. I've had a lot of exposure to different technologies as a result of my work at a startup and...
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React
React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
Startups of the Year 2023: Lock-In All-Year Long Advertising at < $1 CPM
HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year is back and it is bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever!. The AD slots are prime rib, the pages have been max-SEO-optimized, and more than 50,000 startups across 4200+ cities will activate their marketing machineries to become the best startup in their backyards.
ChatGPT Can't Replace Google: Here's Why
This Twitter Thread is by Margaret Mitchell @mmitchell_ai (source: 12-19-2022). Mitchell is an interdisciplinary researcher. In order to understand why ChatGPT can't replace Google Search, it's useful to understand the early days of web search and the role that PageRank played. 1/n. Before PageRank, a search would return a slew...
How to Debug Streams and Collections
I will run a book giveaway promotion on the Code Ranch on January 17th. Be sure to be there and let your friends know. It would be great to answer your questions about debugging. I'm very excited by this and by the feedback I'm getting for the course and new videos.
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1
In 2018, I was introduced to the topic of Microservices and Spring Boot via a formal training. This was during my brief stint as a Senior Architect in Manila, Philippines. Though I had worked on a 'similar architecture' way back in 2007-'08 while working as a Software Engineer at Symantec - I found the idea of the Uber JAR really exciting. Also, since it will now be enforced via the most popular framework brings in more possibilities. This includes building 'executable applications' for windows much easier!
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
Don't Learn Alone, Take ChatGPT With You
You may have noticed that, in the last few years, the Rust language has become a true Internet darling. Developers with backgrounds in Javascript or Python are rushing to make Rust their second, third, or Nth language over weekends, advocating for its crushing superiority on the grounds of its irrefutable performance and reliability.
