New York City, NY

People who use illegal drugs in New York City can now find out exactly what's in them

People who use illegal drugs in New York City can now find out exactly what's in them. That's thanks to a drug checking service being piloted by the city. Overdose deaths have soared in recent years, in part to the rise of fentanyl. But that isn't the only potentially dangerous or unexpected substance people might be consuming. WNYC Caroline Lewis takes us to one of the pilot sites. And just a warning, this story includes the sound of a person overdosing on drugs.
STOMP closes after 29-year New York run

The choreographic clatter of trash can lids, thud of boot heels and swish of brooms that has been synonymous with New York's downtown performing arts scene for nearly three decades is coming to an end this week. Its final performance is Sunday. "Twenty-nine years is a long time to sustain...
