KENT, Wash. (KIRO) - Two men are in the hospital after their small plane crashed into a storage unit in Washington state. A small plane fell from the skies and crashed into a storage unit Saturday afternoon in Kent, Washington. It took 19 minutes from the 911 call to get the two men on board out of the plane, according to Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Division Chief Pat Pawlak.

KENT, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO