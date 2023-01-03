Read full article on original website
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
CES: Consumer Technology Association Projects $485 Billion in 2023 Retail Revenues
The annual CES Show concludes Sunday in Las Vegas, where after a muted post-pandemic return in 2022, the consumer tech event was energized with an estimated 3,200 exhibitors, including 1,000 start-ups. Final attendance hasn’t yet been announced; the Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, had said in December that it was hoping to reach 100,000 delegates. Anticipating recession and inflation, CTA’s annual outlook for the year in consumer tech has retail revenue projections at $485 billion. That would put spending below what the sector experienced during the past couple years of pandemic-era business in this space, which peaked with $512 billion in...
