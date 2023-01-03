Susquehanna County woman loses $50K in bitcoin scam, police

SPRINGVILLE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nicholson woman was scammed out of $50,000 in May of 2022, according to state police.

According to a press release, a 45-year-old woman was contacted by an unknown actor who convinced her, her name was involved in a criminal investigation. The actor told the woman she was being investigated by the Mexican Drug Enforcement Agency, police say.

The actor, according to police, instructed the woman to transfer $50,000 worth of U.S. currency into bitcoin machines, which she did.

