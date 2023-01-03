KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.

