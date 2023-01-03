ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Light rain and snow for Sunday before work week warm up!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will start with mostly clear skies, however clouds will increase overnight with lows dipping down to the mid-to-upper 20s. A few sprinkles or snow flurries will develop Sunday morning, but no impacts will be felt in the tri-state. Conditions are mostly dry through the early...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sprinkles and Flurries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will start dry with cloud cover, but late Saturday night into Sunday morning (after 4 a.m.), light snow showers begin to move into the tri-state from the south towards the north as a warm front lifts into the tri-state. As the front moves through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver plowed through a flashing crosswalk sign in Colerain Township on Christmas Day and kept going. Nearby residents say it’s an ongoing problem that puts pedestrians’ lives at risk. Jack Knab owns Knab Auto Body on one side of the crosswalk. He says the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arnold’s Bar and Tavern to close for six weeks for movie shoot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s oldest-operating bar and tavern announced they will close temporarily for a movie shoot. Arnold’s Bar and Tavern made the announcement via social media on Friday that they would shut down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21. “We aren’t really allowed to give specifics but...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County’s interim prosecutor was sworn in on Saturday morning. Mark E. Piepmeier is taking over the role once held by Joe Deters who was sworn in as Ohio’s newest Supreme Court justice on Saturday as well, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

FDA approves pharmacies to sell abortion pills, but not for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Healthcare providers and pharmacies around the nation can now sell abortion pills on shelves, in-person and through the mail, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed one of the two medications safe for people who are less than 70 days pregnant. The FDA solidified approval on...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Deters gives last interview as Hamilton County’s top prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the last day Joe Deters will be serve as the Hamilton County Prosecutor as he is set to be sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday. “This office is the center of the storm,” he told FOX19. “Every issue that you read about, or hear about in the news, comes through this office.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy