Fox 19
Light rain and snow for Sunday before work week warm up!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will start with mostly clear skies, however clouds will increase overnight with lows dipping down to the mid-to-upper 20s. A few sprinkles or snow flurries will develop Sunday morning, but no impacts will be felt in the tri-state. Conditions are mostly dry through the early...
Fox 19
Sprinkles and Flurries
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will start dry with cloud cover, but late Saturday night into Sunday morning (after 4 a.m.), light snow showers begin to move into the tri-state from the south towards the north as a warm front lifts into the tri-state. As the front moves through the...
Fox 19
Why some want this crosswalk on Colerain Avenue removed
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver plowed through a flashing crosswalk sign in Colerain Township on Christmas Day and kept going. Nearby residents say it’s an ongoing problem that puts pedestrians’ lives at risk. Jack Knab owns Knab Auto Body on one side of the crosswalk. He says the...
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Fox 19
Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
Fox 19
Driver dies in Queensgate crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1900 block of River Road around 2:25 a.m. Ladebra Sherman, 29, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata westbound...
Fox 19
Arnold’s Bar and Tavern to close for six weeks for movie shoot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s oldest-operating bar and tavern announced they will close temporarily for a movie shoot. Arnold’s Bar and Tavern made the announcement via social media on Friday that they would shut down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21. “We aren’t really allowed to give specifics but...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
Fox 19
‘Its really hard:’ Family of Cincinnati architect missing in Mexico prays for his return
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Many in the Hamilton community banded together Friday night in a show of support for a Tri-State man who remains missing in Mexico. Dozens filled St. Julie Billiart Church for 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez. The prayer service united family, friends and coworkers with prayers that he will be back home with them soon.
Fox 19
Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
Fox 19
Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County’s interim prosecutor was sworn in on Saturday morning. Mark E. Piepmeier is taking over the role once held by Joe Deters who was sworn in as Ohio’s newest Supreme Court justice on Saturday as well, according to a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man wanted for violating OR bond set multiple fires, endangered lives: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire and Norwood police officials announced in a brief news release Thursday they arrested a man for setting multiple fires in a single day last month, risking serious injury to two people. Ayinde Anderson, 28, is held at the county jail on two counts each of...
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s father urges donations to UC Medical Center, first responders
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Chasing M Foundation’s toy drive has accumulated more than 230,000 donations and $7.5 million since Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest Monday night. The foundation’s team is “awestruck by the level of support and generosity” and is working to deal with the massive influx of...
Fox 19
FDA approves pharmacies to sell abortion pills, but not for the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Healthcare providers and pharmacies around the nation can now sell abortion pills on shelves, in-person and through the mail, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed one of the two medications safe for people who are less than 70 days pregnant. The FDA solidified approval on...
Fox 19
Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
Fox 19
2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
Fox 19
Fairfield dad accused in death of infant daughter pleads not guilty
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A father facing charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court Thursday. John Powers, 24, is accused of causing blunt trauma to the head of his two-month-old daughter Kiara Powers that led to her death, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
Fox 19
New information released after inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer on Christmas
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate could face felonious assault and possession of deadly weapons while under detention charges in connection with the Christmas Day assault on two correction officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The inmate, whose name was redacted from the documents since...
Fox 19
Deters gives last interview as Hamilton County’s top prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is the last day Joe Deters will be serve as the Hamilton County Prosecutor as he is set to be sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court justice on Saturday. “This office is the center of the storm,” he told FOX19. “Every issue that you read about, or hear about in the news, comes through this office.”
