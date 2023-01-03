ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to warm Tuesday before a front brings a nice cooldown this weekend.

After the Tuesday morning fog burns off, our area will be mostly sunny.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 83 degrees.

Our high temperatures will be in the middle 80s on Wednesday.

Rain chances will go up Thursday when our next front arrives.

However, it will not be a major cold front like we saw over the Christmas holiday weekend.

Thursday’s front will bring a few showers and cooler temperatures to our area.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s with lows dipping into the 40s in the evening.

The weekend forecast looks amazing for the weekend with clear skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

