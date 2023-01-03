ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Grant says he was stalked by a man in a hot dog costume at Comic-Con: 'I still have nightmares about him'

Hugh Grant attends Paramount Pictures' and eOne Comic-Con presentation of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in San Diego, CA.

  • Hugh Grant said he was stalked by a man in a hot dog costume at San Diego Comic-Con last year.
  • Grant told Collider that the man followed him for three days.
  • Grant attended a fan event to promote his new movie, "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

Hugh Grant said that he was "terrified" during the San Diego Comic-Con convention last year because he was stalked by a man in a hot dog costume.

Grant appeared at the convention to promote his upcoming film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" with the rest of the cast.

During a recent interview with Collider, Grant said that he still has "nightmares" about the event because he was followed by a fan for three days.

"There was only one person at that convention who really loved me, and he was dressed for the whole three days as a hot dog," Grant said. "And he followed me wherever I went. I couldn't shake him. Do you remember the hot dog? I was terrified. I still have nightmares about him."

Grant also told the publication that he was initially nervous about attending the fan event because he was worried no one would cheer when he walked on stage.

He said: "Well, I was terrified because they bring the actors out one by one, and I'm so old now. I'm passé, and I thought, they'll bring out Chris Pine, they'll go mad. They'll bring out the others, they'll go mad. And then they'll say 'Hugh Grant,' and there'll be dead silence."

Grant's costar Chris Pine, who also took part in the interview, said that fans loved Grant, especially when the "Notting Hill" actor started making jokes about "S&M and dungeons."

Insider reporter Kirsten Acuna, who attended the Q&A panel for "Dungeons & Dragons," reported that Grant made several innuendos about sex dungeons when answering questions.

When asked what he brought home from the movie set, the "Love Actually" star replied: "For many years, I always take home a couple of extras."

Grant then added: "I've got quite a few now. And on this one, I've got a couple that are very pretty that I'm very, very pleased with. They're in my dungeon now."

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is released in theaters on March 31.

Read the original article on Insider

