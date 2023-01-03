Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Related
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness
Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
How Boise impacts S.F's homeless policies
When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness. In Martin v. Boise, the court ruled that Boise could not punish...
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland Post: Week of January 4 – 10, 2023
To enlarge your view of this issue, use the slider, magnifying glass icon or full page icon in the lower right corner of the browser window. Oakland Post: Week of December 28, 2022 – January 3, 2023 — The printed Weekly Edition of the Oakland Post: Week of December 28, 2022 – January 3, 2023.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors
In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
Sonoma County issues evacuation warning through weekend
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County emergency officials have issued an evacuation warning for residents of low-lying areas along the lower Russian River Valley. This is in anticipation of the river reaching flood levels of up to 40 feet Sunday morning. The evacuation warning spans areas between Healdsburg and Jenner below the 32-foot flood […]
Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views
Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million. Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
‘Feather alert' issued for missing Native Americans
(KRON) – A disproportionately high number of Native Americans go missing or are murdered every year. The Urban Indian Health Institute's studies found more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in recent years. Aiko Little from San Francisco says her family and friends can unfortunately easily list off loved ones who have […]
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
NBC Bay Area
‘The Problem Is Too Much, Too Fast': Officials Keep Eye on Rising Reservoirs
Recent storms have filled up reservoirs across the drought-stricken Bay Area and California, but that may be a cause for concern with more wet weather on the way. As NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall points out, a reservoir at 100% capacity now means the rain in the forecast will have nowhere to go except downstream.
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
Comments / 0