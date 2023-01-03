ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

How Boise impacts S.F's homeless policies

When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away. Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response to homelessness when, in 2018, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a pivotal ruling that established protections for people experiencing homelessness. In Martin v. Boise, the court ruled that Boise could not punish...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Post: Week of January 4 – 10, 2023

To enlarge your view of this issue, use the slider, magnifying glass icon or full page icon in the lower right corner of the browser window. Oakland Post: Week of December 28, 2022 – January 3, 2023 — The printed Weekly Edition of the Oakland Post: Week of December 28, 2022 – January 3, 2023.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Member of alleged drug-trafficking ring that owned a gas station and two trucking businesses in Sacramento will cooperate with prosecutors

In the wake of the C.D.C. recording America’s deadliest year ever for drug overdoses, federal prosecutors recently announced they have secured a guilty plea – and the cooperation – of a member of a reputed trafficking group that linked Canadian smuggling routes to homes and businesses in Sacramento, West Sacramento, Davis and Roseville.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma County issues evacuation warning through weekend

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Sonoma County emergency officials have issued an evacuation warning for residents of low-lying areas along the lower Russian River Valley. This is in anticipation of the river reaching flood levels of up to 40 feet Sunday morning. The evacuation warning spans areas between Healdsburg and Jenner below the 32-foot flood […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views

Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million.  Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Feather alert' issued for missing Native Americans

(KRON) – A disproportionately high number of Native Americans go missing or are murdered every year. The Urban Indian Health Institute's studies found more than 5,700 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women in recent years. Aiko Little from San Francisco says her family and friends can unfortunately easily list off loved ones who have […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

