u.today

XRP Likely To Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, CryptoLaw Founder Predicts

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days

u.today

Cardano-based Yoroi Wallet Sunsets Support for Ergo Token: Details

u.today

$200 Million Transferred From Binance to Justin Sun, What's Happening?

u.today

Gala (GALA) Jumps 33% in Last 24 Hours, Here Might Be 2 Reasons

u.today

SHIB Among Top Traded Cryptos by Whales, but There's Dark Side

According to WhaleStats, a portal that tracks the actions of the largest holders of both Ethereum and tokens on the respective network, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, has become one of the most traded crypto assets by these investors in the past 24 hours. The average trading volume of SHIB...
u.today

"Nightmare Ripple-SEC Scenario" Described by Fox Business' Charles Gasparino

u.today

Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 69% YoY but Transaction Count Grew Within Same Period

u.today

Whales Bet on Ethereum To Plunge to $400 This Summer: Report

u.today

Shibarium Official Account Shares Update That Excites SHIB Community

u.today

ADA Shows Bearish Divergence, Decline to $0.266 Possible, Per This Analysis

u.today

BTC, SOL and ADA Price Analysis for January 7

u.today

Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Scores New Partnership Ahead of Launch

u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 5

u.today

Cardano's AGIX Token Up 60% on This Specific Narrative

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Rally Fading as Trading Volume Loses $70 Million: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 5

u.today

Seven New Stakers Occurred on MATIC Network, but There Is Catch: It's All Owned by One Entity

u.today

Crypto Winter Takes Toll: Digital Currency Group Winding Down Wealth-Management Division

Digital Currency Group (DCG), the crypto behemoth that such major crypto players Genesis and digital asset manager Grayscale, confirmed Thursday that it is winding down HQ, its wealth management division, according to a report by The Information. DCG commented that the decision was made due to the considerable economic turmoil...
u.today

Breaking: Balancer DeFi Reports "Issues," Asks LPs To Remove Liquidity ASAP

The team of the leading decentralized finance protocol Balancer (BAL) will unveil the roots of the problem soon. Meanwhile, its LPs on four blockchains should remove liquidity immediately. Balancer (BAL) team asks LPs to withdraw funds: Check out list of pools. According to a statement shared by Balancer Labs, an...
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Becomes 4th Most Popular Crypto on BitPay

