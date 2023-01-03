ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lghum_0k1hEdo300

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M.

Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.

Cottrell announced on Twitter that he had in fact signed with Texas A&M. He is the No. 151 overall player per the On3 Consensus rankings.

DawgNation.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

9-year-old wishes for a Bulldogs win for ‘best friend’ Stetson Bennett

ATLANTA — A nine-year-old boy told his mom he hopes his best friend, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, wins the National Football Championship Monday. Many Georgia Bulldog fans are hoping for a win on the football field Monday against TCU, but nine-year-old Brooks Teehan told his mom, Jessica Cash, that he hopes his best friend, Stetson Bennett, would take home the win.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia’s ‘Uga’ mascot will miss championship game

One of the UGA football program’s most popular personalities will miss Monday’s national championship game. Uga X, the team’s bulldog mascot, will miss the UGA-TCU showdown because of distance. The flight is too far for the nine-year-old dog also nicknamed “Que,” the Seiler family of Savannah, Ga.,...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
EATONTON, GA
WSB Radio

SWAT situation shuts down busy roads in southeast Atlanta

Police are investigating a domestic dispute involving a man and woman in a southeast Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities told WSB the man involved is believed to have barricaded himself in the home located on Martin Street Southeast. John Spink, with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said he saw SWAT establishing a perimeter...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Recent flooding glaring reminder of old adage

The torrent of rain from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning caused waves of problems all over Metro Atlanta. Immediately, as storms pushed into the western edge of the metro, the crash count and trip times started to rise. A tornado did some damage in Coweta County, but the overall impact of Tuesday’s weather round was far less than Wednesday’s.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy