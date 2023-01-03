ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Bill introduced in Frankfort would legalize sports betting in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting is back on the table in Kentucky in the new year. A bill introduced Thursday in Frankfort would legalize betting on a handful of sports, not just horse racing. If House Bill 106 is passed, you could bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, the PGA Tour, NASCAR, MLS, college sports, the Olympics and more. But sports betting would only be allowed through a track or online through an app.
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim...
Wake Forest 80, Louisville 72

WAKE FOREST (11-5) Carr 2-7 0-0 5, Marsh 2-2 2-4 6, Appleby 4-8 3-5 13, Hildreth 8-10 2-3 19, Monsanto 8-16 0-0 21, Williamson 4-9 2-2 13, Klintman 1-3 0-0 3, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 9-14 80. LOUISVILLE (2-14) Curry 2-3 1-2 5, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Lands...
Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
