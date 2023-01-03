Read full article on original website
Power restored to residents in Bullitt County after thousands impacted by widespread outage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people were without power in Bullitt County. Most of the outages were in Mt. Washington, according to the Salt River Electric outage map. Several more were without power in Shepherdsville. Power was restored around 8:30 p.m. The outage initially happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday....
Bill introduced in Frankfort would legalize sports betting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports betting is back on the table in Kentucky in the new year. A bill introduced Thursday in Frankfort would legalize betting on a handful of sports, not just horse racing. If House Bill 106 is passed, you could bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, the PGA Tour, NASCAR, MLS, college sports, the Olympics and more. But sports betting would only be allowed through a track or online through an app.
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks after the Cardinals lost to Wake Forest. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
New Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 has focus of Kentucky health officials, Beshear says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new version of COVID-19 — an omicron sub-variant — is quickly becoming dominant strain of the virus in the United States. During December, the percentage of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. went from 4% to 41%, and health officials have expressed some concern.
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
LMPD officers use local basketball league to connect with inner city Louisville youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local police officers are using hoop dreams to connect with inner-city youth. The Police Activities League or PAL uses basketball and other programs to help connect officers with at-risk youth. The league was originally announced in January 2022. From the robbery of a postal worker,...
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan's Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim...
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
Wake Forest 80, Louisville 72
WAKE FOREST (11-5) Carr 2-7 0-0 5, Marsh 2-2 2-4 6, Appleby 4-8 3-5 13, Hildreth 8-10 2-3 19, Monsanto 8-16 0-0 21, Williamson 4-9 2-2 13, Klintman 1-3 0-0 3, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 9-14 80. LOUISVILLE (2-14) Curry 2-3 1-2 5, Huntley-Hatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Lands...
Man taken to hospital after shooting on Bardstown Road near Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the Highlands early Friday. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to a news release. That's near Baxter Avenue. When officers responding to reports of a shooting arrived at that location they found a man with gunshot wounds.
Police say Louisville man in Santa hat broke out several car windows in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one bad Santa went around Louisville busting car windows with a shovel. According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Luther Sullivan was wearing a Santa hat while busting out windows in Okolona. It happened early in the morning on Jan. 2 near Glenna Way and...
22-year-old Magnolia woman dies after vehicle collision with Hart County school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died after crashing her vehicle into a Hart County School bus on Friday. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway. Police say the initial investigations shows that Robin Rutledge of Magnolia...
Family members to hold vigil Saturday marking birthday of missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman will hold a vigil this weekend to honor her 41st birthday. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August 2019. Since then, her family has worked with Louisville Metro Police, private investigators and K-9 search crews trying to find the missing mother of two.
Mother-daughter duo turns Jeffersonville warehouse into full-service furniture bank for less fortunate
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana women worked for months to open their furniture operation. But this isn't the typical buy-and-sell storefront that dots some of the Louisville area's most popular shopping districts. Happy Home Furniture Bank was designed to help people moving from the street or a shelter...
New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
Kentucky, Indiana lawmakers react to McCarthy being elected as House speaker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday. After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
Kentucky Wedding Show helps soon-to-be couples plan future special day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wedding season is still about five months away but on Saturday, hundreds of people were making plans to tie the knot. The band, The Crashers, did just that at the Kentucky Wedding Show at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. More than 70 vendors, all part of...
