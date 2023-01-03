Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
Take A Look Inside The Old Laura MacArthur Building In West Duluth
I came across a video of my old school, Laura MacArthur Elementary, and the memories came rushing back. Before we dive into my memories, let's take a little look at the history of the building. Before Denfeld High School was built in 1925, students attended what was called West Junior High.
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
cspdailynews.com
Godfather’s Pizza to Return to Duluth Area
Godfather’s Pizza, featuring the original Godfather’s menu, is returning to the Northland region of Minnesota and Wisconsin as express locations in convenience stores. Derek Medved, owner of the KornerStore convenience-store chain, said the first unit will open within nine months in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood, then expand to more of his locations, he told the Duluth News Tribune.
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
FOX 21 Online
Icicle and Ice Dam Problems
DULUTH, Minn. — During the holidays, people see icicles on a roof and often thin “that looks pretty.” However the reason the icicles have formed may mean there’s a problem with your home. “Some houses can have icicles, said Austin Miller of Miller’s Roofing and Siding, “but when you see the thickness of ice at the edge of the roof that’s a dam.”
FOX 21 Online
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
northernnewsnow.com
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
Duluth PD: Suspects broke into home, stabbed 3 early Friday
Three people were stabbed during a reported home invasion in Duluth early Friday morning, authorities said. The Duluth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home break-in in the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and...
katcountry989.com
Duluth Crime Numbers Down In 2022
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Despite historic staffing shortages and changes in leadership, serious and most other categories of crimes in Duluth dropped in 2022. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Thursday to discuss the public safety challenges and outcomes from the past year.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
katcountry989.com
Man Dies In Collision With Train
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A pick-up truck was struck broadside by a Canadian National (CN) train in Industrial Township Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was traveling on the Center Line Road and did not stop prior to entering the railroad crossing.
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
redlakenationnews.com
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police Seeking Help In Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl. Destiny Stubblefield was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue zip-up Wisconsin sweatshirt, black Under Armour sweatpants, and Black Nike Air Force shoes. Police say Destiny is 5’3″ tall and 113...
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
