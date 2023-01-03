ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Court must reconsider 65-year prison sentence for Columbus nursing home thief

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGekN_0k1hDubN00

Above: Susan Gwynne’s sentencing hearing in 2016

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 65-year prison sentence of a former Columbus woman who stole more than 3,000 items from nursing home residents must be reconsidered, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled last month.

For the second time, the state’s highest court reversed a lower court’s decision to sentence Susan Gwynne to 65 years in prison after she stole from nearly 50 assisted living facility residents in Franklin and Delaware counties, according to the court’s Dec. 23 ruling.

In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled that trial courts must take into consideration a defendant’s total combined prison term when imposing stacked sentences that run consecutively. The Fifth District Court of Appeals, the court also found, erred when deciding it had no authority to vacate Gwynne’s 65-year prison sentence.

The court ordered the Fifth District Court of Appeals to reconsider the 65-year sentence it handed down to Gwynne, who was 55 years old at the time.

From 2008 to 2016, Gwynne stole belongings from 46 residents while working as or pretending to be a nurse’s aide, according to court records. She was initially charged with 86 felony counts and several misdemeanors in 2016 and agreed to plead guilty to 46 counts .

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office recommended a 42-year prison term. A trial court judge handed down multiple sentences, ranging one to three years, to run consecutively for a combined 65-year term.

On appeal in 2019, the Fifth District Court of Appeals cut Gwynne’s sentence to 15 years – an ultimately short-lived reduction to her term. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the appeals court used the wrong standards when it slashed her sentence, ordering it to reconsider. At that point, the Fifth District Court of Appeals said it had to defer to the trial court’s 65-year sentence.

Writing for the majority, Justice Melody Stewart said appellate courts are not required to be deferential to the trial court’s findings.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Justice Jennifer Brunner joined Stewart’s opinion. Eleventh District Court of Appeals Judge Mary Jane Trapp, sitting in for Justice Michael P. Donnelly, also joined Stewart’s opinion.

Justice Sharon L. Kennedy, however, argued the trial court properly followed the law. Justices Patrick F. Fischer and R. Patrick DeWine also voted in the minority.

Delaware County Prosecutor Mark Sleeper said he intends to file a motion for the court to reconsider on Tuesday. Until the Fifth District Court of Appeals makes a determination, Gwynne’s 65-year prison sentence remains in place.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says

LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Slain teen’s family continues search for justice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed on the west side of Columbus two months ago is still calling for justice, demanding action from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Chants of, “Say his name: Sin’zae Reed” were heard outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday from members of Reed’s family and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman indicted for allegedly assaulting mother, and deputies

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on December 3, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Route 41 for a 9-1-1 hangup call. The sheriff’s office said when deputies...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop

LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after South Linden shooting

One critical after South Linden shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ilC0tk. One critical after South Linden shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ilC0tk. Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman …. A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight

A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman …. A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police closer to solving case of missing Whitehall man

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Authorities are awaiting dental records to confirm whether or not a body found in West Virginia this week is that of a man reported missing from central Ohio 18 months ago. The Whitehall Division of Police are not releasing the name until they have positively identified...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old injured in South Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Police say they received reports of a shooting just before 1:15 a.m. at the 1100 block of West Mound Street. They found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound and had him […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hospitalized after being shot in head, leg

A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police. A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Four suspects in custody in connection with Ohio homicide

A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in north Columbus shooting remains at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a person they suspect fatally shot a man Monday in north Columbus — but they haven’t found him. Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, of Westerville, has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, Columbus police announced Thursday night. Ahmed is considered armed and dangerous and may have fled central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy