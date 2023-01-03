Melania said, “I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week.” With what? That the insurrection happened or that the insurrection failed? Her lack of specificity is just that for a reason.
oh that's swell blame the wife for being too busy to intervene and tell the President to call off the protestors who were attacking the capital. Who believes that? sarcasm implied!
Uhhhhh.....she knew nothing? Nobody at the photoshoot said anything? I'd have dropped everything and ran right outta there, if for nothing but to be with her son.
Comments / 42