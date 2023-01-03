ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Smart contact lens startup pivoting, laying off 75% of staff

Mojo Vision, a startup that had embarked on a years-long effort to create a smart contact lens with a built-in display, is pivoting from that focus and laying off three-quarters of its staff. Why it matters: A number of the most ambitious efforts in tech, especially around augmented and virtual...
Layoffs are tech's new normal

The wave of layoffs in tech that continued to mount this week has felt like a shocking and sharp turnabout for an industry that stood on top of the world just a year ago. Be smart: Tech was never immune from forces in the broader economy, and Silicon Valley has always followed a boom-bust rhythm. But the most recent boom ran so long, many forgot it would have to end someday.
Microsoft CEO: Next two years will be 'most challenging'

Tumult within the tech sector will continue through 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says. Why it matters: Conditions that helped accelerate investments in the industry, including increased time at home and government stimulus, have dissipated, leading tech companies to turn financially conservative. Catch up quick: "The next two years are...
Exclusive: Microsoft, Activision back off aggressive claim in FTC case

Microsoft says it made a mistake last month when it claimed that the very structure of Federal Trade Commission, the agency trying to block its bid for Activision Blizzard, violates the United States Constitution. Driving the news: Microsoft removed that argument Thursday as it filed a revised — and less...
The Elon Musk personality cult lives strong

Elon Musk is doing just fine. His stakes in SpaceX, Tesla, and other concerns have made him the second-richest man in the world. He owns a global social network of awesome power. He's procreating zealously. Why it matters: Musk attained his current mesospheric heights in large part by leaning into...
