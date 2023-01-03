Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police say male taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male went to the hospital after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 7 p.m. That's near West Broadway.
wdrb.com
LMPD: woman shot and killed in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was killed after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Aaron Ellis with LMPD says the reports of a shooting on the 1400 block of Sale Avenue came in shortly after midnight Sunday. Officers found a woman with gun shot injuries when they got...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis says officers were called out to the 600 block of S. 42nd Street in response to the call of a shooting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. While officers from the Second...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
wvih.com
Louisville Man Allegedly Took Car At Gunpoint
A suspect is in custody after a meeting to test drive a car ended with the car being taken at gunpoint. Elijah D. Talbert, 20, of Louisville, was arrested January 5 and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Talbert’s arrest report says that on...
wdrb.com
Victim identified in fatal shooting in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Friday. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. on South 26th Street. They found a man who had been shot. EMS was called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdrb.com
8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
Wave 3
Multiple families displaced after Valley Station apartment complex catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Deputy Fire Chief Colonel Joseph Bowman said calls about a fire at River Pointe Apartments on Orell Road came in around 4:11 a.m. Crews were at the scene within three minutes. Bowman...
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man in Santa hat broke out several car windows in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one bad Santa went around Louisville busting car windows with a shovel. According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Luther Sullivan was wearing a Santa hat while busting out windows in Okolona. It happened early in the morning on Jan. 2 near Glenna Way and...
wdrb.com
Louisville police warn of uptick in packages stolen off porches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the Christmas season past, the peak season for deliveries has ended. But a growing number of people are getting the notification they’ve received a package that ends up missing from the front door. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's important for people...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies woman killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
WLKY.com
Man dead after shooting in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after a shooting left one person dead in southwest Louisville Tuesday. LMPD said they responded to a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road. Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man that had...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Seneca High School, JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at Seneca High School on Friday morning. According to a letter sent to families, a student reported seeing another student with a gun in their backpack and reported it to authorities. Principal Michael Guy...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed near Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner, 42-year-old Jeremiah Buckner was shot around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Valley Station, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul A. Turner, of Louisville. His cause of death is listed as gunshot wounds. Aaron Ellis, a...
Wave 3
Resolution passes after appalling conditions at juvenile detention centers are exposed
Jeffersontown community speaks out after not receiving their mail for more than two weeks. Louisville Metro residents are frustrated after going weeks without mail from USPS. Greater Louisville Inc. says 2023 looking good for job-seekers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The numbers reflect a better-than-expected US jobs report released Friday. Man...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
wvih.com
Louisville Man Arrested On Assault Charges
One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took 20 year-old Christopher Gutierez-Medina, of Louisville, into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report says Gutierez-Medina is...
Indiana judge rejects reduced prison time in deadly wrong-way crash
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge has rejected a reduced prison sentence for a Kentucky woman who pleaded guilty in a wrong-way freeway crash that killed three people and an unborn child. A Floyd County judge reduced Taylor Barefoot’s eight years of probation to six years last week, but kept her prison […]
