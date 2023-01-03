ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

By Kerry Breen, Brian Dakss
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmqWc_0k1hDEyD00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills say.

The team tweeted an update overnight saying, "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The NFL didn't say when the rest of the game would be played.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hamlin's family  thanked first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their "exceptional care."

They also expressed their "gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time."

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," the family said. "Please keep Damar in your prayers."

Jordon Rooney, a family representative who said he has known the player since he was in college, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday morning that Hamlin's family is in "good spirits" and "taking it minute by minute, hour by hour."

Rooney said he could not give details on Hamlin's condition other than to say he is sedated.

"All I can say is he's fighting," Rooney said. "He's a fighter."

The game was in the final moments of the first quarter when the 24-year-old Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. A correspondent for ESPN, which was broadcasting the game, said Hamlin "made a hit, he got up, took a couple of steps and then just fell to the ground."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PStY_0k1hDEyD00
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Medical personnel treated Hamlin on the field for about 10 minutes, including appearing to administer CPR, before an ambulance was driven onto the field, the announcers said. It appeared Hamlin was being given oxygen as he was loaded into the ambulance.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," the NFL said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

ESPN announcers said Hamlin's mother was at the game and rode with him in the ambulance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jukcd_0k1hDEyD00
Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Players from both teams crowded around Hamlin while he was being treated and several appeared to be distressed. Several were in tears.

"The entire Bills team is out on the field right now," said an ESPN correspondent as they waited for news on Hamlin's condition. "Several players are down on their knees, others are holding hands, praying. You can just see the worried looks on their faces."

After Hamlin was taken off the field, the game was initially "temporarily suspended," referees said, and the players went back into their respective locker rooms.

The decision to officially postpone the game for the night was announced just after 10 p.m. ET, about an hour after Hamlin collapsed.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted , "Please pray for our brother."

Fans of both teams, some holding candles, gathered at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A23BE_0k1hDEyD00
Fans gather for a vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed after making a tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 2, 2023. Dylan Buell / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lmBp_0k1hDEyD00
A sign is displayed during a vigil by fans at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 03, 2023. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

Teammate Stefon Diggs went to see Hamlin at the hospital.

Several other teams sent well-wishes to Hamlin and the Bills, who were playing at Cinncinnati's Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals offered a tribute as well, according to Jay Morrison, the Bengals beat writer for The Athletic:

New York governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "praying" for Hamlin and that "our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire @BuffaloBills community."

The game happens to have major playoff seeding implications as the league enters the last week of its regular season.

Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in 2021 after playing 46 games at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications, according to his team biography . He also operates The Chasing M's Foundation, which gives back to the community.

A toy drive that he raised money for on GoFundMe saw a slew of donations after Monday night's incident. As of 2:30 a.m. EST, the fund had surpassed $3 million in pledges. Its original goal was — $2,500.

Hamlin also has a clothing brand with the same name, and has donated clothes to students at his former high school.

