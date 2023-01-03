ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Colin Neill Named Permanent Chancellor of Penn State Great Valley

Neill will begin permanent role in January after serving as interim chancellor since July.Photo byPenn State Great Valley. Colin Neill has been named chancellor, dean and chief academic officer of Penn State Great Valley, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Neill is assuming the role on a permanent basis after serving as interim chancellor since July. He succeeds James A. Nemes,who retired last summer.
EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy