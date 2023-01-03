Read full article on original website
2SP Brewing 2017 Beer Made With 1,000 Pounds of Honey
Aston’s 2SP Brewing Company, one of the region’s premier craft breweries, has released its newest beer, Pollen Nation, an Imperial Saison brewed with nearly 1,000 pounds of locally sourced honey. In light of last year’s overwhelming success, decorated Head Brewer Bob Barrar and Head Cellarman Andrew “Ruby” Rubenstein...
Aunt Mary Pat’s Doing a Farewell Tour, Ending Live Shows
The personification of Delaware County, Aunt Mary Pat, is stepping down from live performances, the character’s creator, Troy Hendrickson, announced. The comedic character, created in 2018 as a loving tribute to the Eagles and Hendrickson’s mother, has generated a huge following over the years, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
Malvern Bank Home of the Week: Charming Cape Cod in Wayne
A charming Cape Cod home on beautiful 0.81 acres with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated in the award-winning Radnor School District, this well-kept home has a flexible floor plan that is ideal for entertaining.
Plastic Bags Now Banned From Media, Haverford
The new year brought with it a plastic bag ban in Haverford Township and Media Borough, reports 6abc staff. That means shopping in both communities will require bringing your own reusable bags or paying extra for a paper bag at checkout. “I remembered to bring my bag today, I didn’t...
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
Peace Corps Volunteer From Ridley Park Back in Service
The COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt halt to Peace Corps work in more than 60 countries when the organization evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from overseas back in March 2020.
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Hotel Revenue, Construction Both on the Rise in Region
Inflation has helped hotel revenues return to pre-pandemic 2019 levels with new hotel construction on the rise to meet demand, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. That includes plans by Neumann University in Aston to build an on-campus hotel to diversify the school’s income. The possibility of a...
Outdoor Recreation Now Comes With Solar Charging Stations
Now you can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about a dead smartphone or tablet battery, thanks to solar charging stations. With solar charging stations at outdoor benches and poles, people can stay connected through an environmentally friendly, self-contained power system. General Recreation in Newtown Square offers a variety of...
Founded During Pandemic, Philadelphia Apiary Puts Focus on Mental Health, Mindfulness
Half Mad Honey is a Philadelphia-based apiary that focuses on mental health.Photo byFacebook. Founded by Amelia Mraz and Natasha Pham during the pandemic, Half Mad Honey, a Navy Yard-based apiary, puts focus on mental health and mindfulness, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine.
Newtown Square’s ArriVent Has Stock Sale for Cancer Drug
A Newtown Square biopharmaceutical company, ArriVent, has raised $110 million in a private stock sale to bring cancer medicines approved in China to the U.S. and the European Union, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. ArriVent Biopharma officials said the funds will advance its existing pipeline and support asset...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around the Area
An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
Looking Back at Delaware County’s 2022 Achievements
Delaware County Council has outlined the investments and achievements made in 2022, from January’s swearing-in of the most diverse Council in the county’s history to the 2022 Alternative Fuel Leadership Award presented in December to the Sustainability Office. “This year represented the transition from promises and plans to...
Copy of Chester County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Local Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs
Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back In October 2021 when he was a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Candy Digital had produced NFTs for...
