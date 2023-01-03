Read full article on original website
The Penguins Should Move Jake Guentzel
Earlier this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost seven straight games for the first time in the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era. It was a historic run, and not in a good way, but they are on the brink of matching that this weekend. The Penguins suffered their sixth straight...
Bruins News & Rumors: Horvat, Pastrnak, Merkley & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, a prominent NHL insider said that the Bruins “could be the ideal landing spot” for Vancouver Canucks star Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, David Pastrnak ‘s agent denied the report that the Bruins and superstar winger are finalizing an eight-year, $88 million extension. In other news, San Jose Sharks prospect Ryan Merkley has requested a trade, and he could be an intriguing target for Boston to consider.
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
Following a 6-5 overtime loss, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury took the blame for a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres and is taking a personal leave from the organization. Russo tweeted, “Never seen a goalie beat himself up like Fleury. He’s slamming things, apologizing to teammates, cursing, saying 5 goals should be a win every time…”
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.
NHL Rumors: Jakob Vrana, and the Calgary Flames
Someone may be interested in trading for Jakub Vrana. Colton David of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Steven Ellis on Daily Faceoff Live on if Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will get trade interest after he cleared waivers. Seravalli notes that there were a lot of people surprised that...
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to Former All-Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Angels are still looking to upgrade at the shortstop position ahead of next season. There aren't a ton of great options on the free agent market, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Angels have been linked to one of them in Elvis Andrus. "Elvis...
MLB execs don't expect Trevor Bauer to get signed
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment on Friday, making him subject to waivers. The decision came after Bauer’s 364-game suspension under the MLB’s domestic violence policy was overturned by an arbitrator last month. But the Dodgers maintain that the allegations are serious enough that they don’t want the 31-year-old to be a part of their organization.
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Jeremy Ruckert excited for first extended playing time, more excited for Jets' future
Ruckert got his most extended playing time of the season in Sunday’s Jets finale and made his first NFL catch, and he’s looking forward to Year 2 bringing more of both.
Golden State Warriors Owner Joe Lacob is Interested in Buying the Halos
The impending sale of the Angels is officially heating up. Earlier this week, insider Will Carroll wrote that Patrick Seong-Shoon and a Japanese group were both among the potential interested buyers this offseason. Now, we know a third one. On Thursday, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob joined The Athletic's...
Brooklyn Nets To Guarantee Contracts Of Three Key Players
Early on in the season, many were writing off the Brooklyn Nets as being championship contenders, especially since they were 2-6 through their first eight games. After moving on from Steve Nash as their head coach and having Jacque Vaughn take over, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
Sixers Rumors: The Trade Speculation Surrounding Furkan Korkmaz
The NBA trade deadline will be here sooner than we know it. Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were heavily linked to blockbuster trade scenarios, which, as we know, resulted in a trade that headlined a swap of Ben Simmons and James Harden. This year, the situation is different. With the...
