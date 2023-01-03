ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

KULR8

Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots

BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula police investigating theft

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

The Secret Lives of Blue Butterflies

Heading out on a favorite hiking trail north of Missoula, the colors of springtime are vibrant. In the low, shaded areas near the trailhead, slender petals of trillium spatter the woods in white. Farther up the gulch, glacier lilies wash the slopes in yellow and the indigo lanterns of wild clematis dangle from their climbing vines.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT

