Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula police investigating theft
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft. MPD said via Facebook Wednesday anyone who can help them identify the photographed man or vehicle is asked to call officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693 or Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
mtpr.org
The Secret Lives of Blue Butterflies
Heading out on a favorite hiking trail north of Missoula, the colors of springtime are vibrant. In the low, shaded areas near the trailhead, slender petals of trillium spatter the woods in white. Farther up the gulch, glacier lilies wash the slopes in yellow and the indigo lanterns of wild clematis dangle from their climbing vines.
Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
Flathead Beacon
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
Woman Floods Store Bathroom, Gets Caught With Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a store located in the 230 block of Blaine Street. The 911 caller wished to report that there were two females that were trespassing on store property and refusing to leave.
New Missoula Home ReSource facility to accept hazardous household items
Home ReSource is introducing a new disposal site accepting hazardous material like mineral salts and lead paint
Superior man sentenced for setting fires on US Forest Service lands
Prosecutors said in court documents that between 2013 and 2021, more than 40 suspected arson fires were set in Mineral County.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valleys will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
Comments / 0