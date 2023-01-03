ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Human remains found in remote area of Buckeye by person off roading

BUCKEYE, AZ — Human remains were found in a remote area of the desert in Buckeye Saturday afternoon by someone off-roading. Buckeye police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

El Mirage police seek help locating car in homicide cold case

PHOENIX — Police in El Mirage are asking the public to help locate a car seen at the scene of an unsolved homicide in the West Valley suburb last year. A blue hatchback is considered a vehicle of interest in a March 2022 cold case investigation, the El Mirage Police Department said Thursday.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, then went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.
