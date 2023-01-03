Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate OpportunitySuccex.OArizona State
Rock The Rooftop Raises $55,000 for Arizona NonprofitsABSEESITALLScottsdale, AZ
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
ABC 15 News
Human remains found in remote area of Buckeye by person off roading
BUCKEYE, AZ — Human remains were found in a remote area of the desert in Buckeye Saturday afternoon by someone off-roading. Buckeye police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa...
AZFamily
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
KTAR.com
El Mirage police seek help locating car in homicide cold case
PHOENIX — Police in El Mirage are asking the public to help locate a car seen at the scene of an unsolved homicide in the West Valley suburb last year. A blue hatchback is considered a vehicle of interest in a March 2022 cold case investigation, the El Mirage Police Department said Thursday.
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
A child is in stable condition at a hospital after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.
I-Team: Family seeking justice 2 years after Chandler woman murdered
CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's a tragedy on multiple levels. More than two years after Amy Leagans was murdered, her family is still seeking justice. Investigators accuse her roommate, Timothy Sullivan, of killing her. Another accusation in a long list of crimes. The case raises questions about how someone with...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified: The guy suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix on Friday night has been named by Phoenix police. In relation to the incident, police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying 37-year-old Kenneth...
Man dead after Mesa shooting, no charges filed
A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 80th Street and University Drive in Mesa Saturday morning.
Suspect believed to have shot Scottsdale officer dies after Saturday shootout
TEMPE, Ariz. — The man police believe shot a Scottsdale police officer in Phoenix Friday night has died after a shootout with police in Tempe early Saturday evening. Kenneth Hearne's death was confirmed in a tweet from Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio later Saturday night. Phoenix police said they...
Woman who took viral video speaks to ABC15 about reporter handcuffed by police
Despite a Phoenix police officer’s threat of arrest, Katelyn Parady continued to record as an officer handcuffed a Wall Street Journal reporter, who was trying to interview people outside a bank.
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby
GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend just before the new year in a far west Phoenix. On Friday, Sgt. Brian Bower identified the victim as 50-year-old Marie Tachell. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday,...
AZFamily
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
AZFamily
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody
Ben Crump is suing over the in-custody death of Akeem Terrell, who died in Maricopa County jail after being physically restrained similar to George Floyd. The post ‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody appeared first on NewsOne.
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, then went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.
12news.com
Reporter was detained by Phoenix Police, Wall Street Journal demands answers
"I was under the very clear impression that my rights had been violated." Journalist Dion Rabouin says.
Comments / 0