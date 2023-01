On Dec. 26, a 16-year-old boy came to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s eastern substation and reported that he wanted to turn himself in for “killing a man.”. The suspect reported that on or about Nov. 28, in a remote area of Camp Verde, he shot the 62-year-old victim, leaving the deceased man in the wilderness.

CAMP VERDE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO