The Google Play Store could soon tell real users apart from bots
The Play Store is at the heart of every Android phone, be it Google's own Pixel 7 Pro or one of the leading budget phones on the market. As much as it is consumer-friendly, app developers on the platform have access to an equally versatile dashboard to micro-manage their apps. Google allowed app developers to list their security and privacy practices not too long ago, and it's now looking to give them the ability to tell real users apart from bots.
5 simple ways to access Google Lens on your Android or iPhone
Google Lens is a clever tool you can access from your smart device. Touting AI visual recognition powered by neural networks, Lens looks at saved photos and the display on your camera and then offers information about what it sees. Anyone passing on Lens is missing out on one of Google's most valuable services.
Google's Matter Early Access Program yields results with Govee's newest light strip
Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google's Matter Early Access Program.
This wireless 55-inch TV is basically a giant phone that runs on batteries for up to a month
We're taking all those great smartphones for granted these days, but if you think about it, they're incredibly powerful computers condensed into a small pocketable form factor that can last up to two days or so on a single charge. The same is true for laptops and tablets, which are also as powerful as desktop computers of old, but portable. 2022 newcomer company Displace wants to bring this paradigm to TVs and has introduced a 55-inch wireless TV at CES 2023 with proprietary batteries that can last up to a month on a single charge.
Google Messages bakes Material You theming into its account switcher
Google has spent the last couple of years giving its first-party apps a makeover in line with its Material You design philosophy. Under this ethos, the goal is to give those apps a personal touch while maintaining visual consistency across the board. Material You's dynamic color theming, in particular, has made its way to almost every part of the Google apps' interfaces except for one holdout: the account switcher. This appears to be changing soon, as Google Messages has been spotted with a redesigned account switcher, complete with Dynamic Color theming.
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they've been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they're still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we've seen at CES 2023.
Android Auto’s massive redesign is finally rolling out to everyone
It's been a long ride for the new Android Auto redesign. After initially leaking out way back in September of 2021 to an official unveil at last year's Google I/O, we've waited a long time to get our hands on this refreshed car-friendly UI. Today, after a two-month beta period, Google is taking to CES 2023 to announce Android Auto's new dashboard is coming to all drivers starting today.
How to remove Snap Camera from your Mac or PC
Four years ago, Snap (the umbrella over Snapchat) unleashed Snap Camera on an unsuspecting world. By simply changing their camera input, users could take advantage of Snapchat's robust library of camera filters and backgrounds in virtually any streaming software from Zoom to Twitch to Teams.
How to pair your Google Pixel Watch with your phone
After years of rumors, the Google Pixel Watch was finally released in the fall of 2022. Google's first Pixel-branded wearable is among the best smartwatch your can buy, thanks to its unique features like deep Fitbit integration. But as a first-generation device, many of the Pixel Watch's features lag the Apple Watch.
MagSafe tech is officially coming to Android phones
The best Android phones and wireless earbuds feature Qi wireless charging. Developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), the standard ensures your device can be topped up using any wireless charger without any compatibility issues. Finalized in 2010, the Qi standard is outdated now, which has led many smartphone manufacturers to come up with their solutions. They all suffer from the same issue, though: the device must align properly on the charging pad for the charging to start. Apple solved this problem with its MagSafe technology, which the WPC is now using as a base for Qi2.
How to set up a new Chromebook or Chromebox
Chromebooks are great devices for most people due to their low cost and ease of use. The best Chromebooks have premium features, such as built-in fingerprint sensors or 4k displays. Before you can use these features, you must sign in and get your device going. Fortunately, you can complete the process in minutes.
Google Pixel 7a might be the most competitive A-series entry yet
It wouldn't be a Google phone if we weren't bombarded with leak after leak months in advance. So far, the Pixel 7a is no exception. After a few leaks revealed specs and renders, one user managed to get an early hands-on with the device well before it's expected to hit store shelves later this year. Google has finally remotely locked this particular unit — no surprise there — but not before we could learn a few more tidbits about the company's next mid-range phone.
HP developed an exciting charging case to go with its new wireless earbuds
Wireless earbuds are a must-have in an era where the headphone jack no longer exists on most phones. Besides offering pure tetherless convenience, top-of-the-line buds will get you pretty good audio quality, a case that supports wireless charging, and maybe a few other flourishes. On-device playback and settings controls have always been lacking on these personal audio products, though, and that, to us, has been a shame. HP and subsidiary Poly, an enterprise audio vendor, seem keen to do better on this front at CES 2023 with their Voyager Free 60 series.
Samsung yo-yos Galaxy S23 Unpacked event date in front of our eyes
We're racing into the home stretch before Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, sure to provide us with all the details on the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones — the good money says they will be this year's best-sellers for Android. All that's left for the company to do is announce when the announcement is going to happen. And it did last night, if only for a second.
The Lenovo Tab Extreme combines the best of Apple and Samsung into one behemoth tablet
If you haven't heard, big tablets are all the rage these days. Just as smartphones have continued ballooning in size over the last decade, Android tablets have continued to grow larger and larger, effectively becoming full-on laptop replacements through optional keyboard docks and styluses. Just a year after Samsung unveiled its own massive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, another company has returned with its own spin on the concept. With a 14.5" display, the Lenovo Tab Extreme is destined to live up to its name.
Google shows how the Pixel Watch can securely keep your smartphone unlocked
For a long time, Google has offered the option to keep your Android phone unlocked with a trusted Bluetooth device around as part of Smart Lock. When used with smartwatches, this system comes with its issues, though. Your phone will stay unlocked as long as your smartwatch is connected, even when you're not wearing it or when the watch itself is not unlocked. Google is looking to fix that with a new Active Unlock option, and the company used CES 2023 to showcase the new method.
Samsung claims its new smartphone OLED is the brightest yet, but is it really?
Displays are obviously one of Samsung's strengths, and its smartphone OLED panels keep getting better with each generation. These pocket-friendly panes of glass are critical components of an excellent smartphone because they dictate how readable the screen is under harsh daylight, among other functions, so it makes sense for Samsung to improve its display. At CES 2023, the company flaunted its latest smartphone OLED panel, and it's claiming that it is the brightest in the industry with 2,000 nits of brightness.
Google is rolling out the January security patch to supported Pixel phones
Google may not have published its security patch at its usual date — the first Monday of the month — due to that day being New Year's Day observed, but the company is right back on track just a short time after. As such, the company has released the January 2023 security patch, which is starting to roll out to the latest Pixel phones as we speak, including the Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling.
The OnePlus 11 beats Samsung to the punch with an early launch in China
If there's any company that loves to announce the same product a few times, it's OnePlus. Although we're about a month out from an India-based global launch event for the OnePlus 11, China is getting the early access treatment for the second year in a row. As we wait impatiently to get our chance to try out the company's latest phone, there's no need to rely on rumors and leaks from here on out. The OnePlus 11 is official, with the phone hitting store shelves in China next week.
This Nest Audio speaker deal is so good, you'll want to buy two
Google's Nest Audio was already one of the best value buys in the smart speaker segment at its regular price, which makes this $25 discount even sweeter. Rich sound combined with Google Assistant smarts and an array of far-field microphones make it a joy for streaming music, answering basic questions, and controlling your smart home. The ability to set up a wireless stereo speaker pair with the purchase of two is just icing on the cake.
