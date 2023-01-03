Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Suggests Prograis Is Barred From Fighting in the US, Floats Purse Bid Scenario
Teofimo Lopez apparently believes boxing politics may get in the way of a fight with Regis Prograis. In a tweet posted on Friday, Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender, seemed to make the argument that WBC 140-pound champion Regis Prograis is banned from fighting in the United States because of his promotional affiliations.
Roiman Villa's Promoter: Rashidi Ellis Cannot Run The Whole Night; I Predict A Knockout
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa’s promoter perceived some nervousness from Rashidi Ellis on Thursday. Sampson Lewkowicz realizes Ellis is a good boxer, but he doesn’t think the welterweight contender can withstand Villa’s power. Lewkowicz thus predicted that Venezuela’s Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) will knock out Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard Saturday night at Capital One Arena.
Hector Luis Garcia On Him, Puello, Adames: We're An Inspiration To New Generation In Dominican Republic
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s success in 2022 is a testament to the undefeated Dominican southpaw’s perseverance. The WBA super featherweight champion became so disenchanted with the boxing business before he capitalized on his two opportunities last year that he considered quitting the sport. After upsetting previously unbeaten Chris Colbert on short notice last February 26 in Las Vegas and out-boxing Roger Gutierrez to win his WBA belt in back-to-back bouts, the 31-year-old Garcia has helped provide proof for amateur and professional fighters in his baseball-crazed country that they can succeed on big boxing stages in the United States.
Hector Luis Garcia: Countless Times When I Was Very Discouraged; Really Considered Quitting
WASHINGTON – Hector Luis Garcia began to believe in 2021 that the enormous moment that awaits him Saturday night would never arrive. The 2016 Dominican Olympian had trained in the United States since 2018, first in Miami with Luis Perez and later in Riverside, California, under the tutelage of Robert Garcia. He still didn’t have an American promoter and wondered whether his dream simply might never materialize.
Roiman Villa Drops Rashidi Ellis Twice in Final Round, Wins Majority Decision
WASHINGTON – Roiman Villa did it again Saturday night. The hard-hitting Venezuelan had tremendous difficulty landing flush punches on previously undefeated Rashidi Ellis in the first seven rounds, but his persistent pressure wore down the faster, elusive Ellis and led to a second straight upset victory for the welterweight contender. Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) dropped Ellis twice during the 12th and final round and won their IBF elimination match by majority decision on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia pay-per-view undercard at Capital One Arena.
Jean Pascal (Covid) Sidelined, IBF Eliminator Versus Michael Eifert Postponed Until March
Jean Pascal will have to wait at least one more month for his chance to return to the title picture. The former lineal and WBC light heavyweight champion has been struck with Covid and its accompanying symptoms, thus forced to postpone his planned IBF title eliminator versus Germany’s Michael Eifert. The bout was due to take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada but is now pushed to at least March.
Andrade: I've Been Fighting Mandatories All My Life; It Gets Sickening; Let's Get Marquee Names
Demetrius Andrade didn’t want to “waste” any more time. The former WBO middleweight champion will turn 35 next month. If the 2008 Olympian is ever going to secure the more meaningful fights he wants, Andrade realized he would have to give up his 160-pound championship, move up to the 168-pound division and align with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
Melvin Jerusalem Wins WBO Strawweight Title With Stunning 2nd Round Knockout of Masataka Taniguchi
Melvin Jerusalem has restored glory in the Philippines. The WBO strawweight title changed hands in dramatic fashion, as Jerusalem dethroned reigning titlist Masataka Taniguchi with a second-round knockout. Taniguchi was dropped hard by a straight right hand in round two, and wobbly on his feet in a failed bid to beat the count as he was deemed unfit to continue at 1:04 of the second round in their Abema TV-aired title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ
Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
Alen Babic-Lukasz Rozanski Ordered For Vacant WBC Bridgerweight Title
The bridgerweight division is poised to crown a new king. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a vacant title fight between Croatia’s Alen Babic and Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski. The need for the fight arose when Oscar Rivas relinquished the title upon announcing his retirement due to a detached retina.
Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young - DAZN Undercard Information
Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with Santa Ana’s very own ace Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) is scheduled to defend his NABO Welterweight Title and level up against Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event presented in association with Hard Hitting Promotions. The welterweights will go head-to-head on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST.
Zerafa: I Want Golovkin Fight Next, I'm His Biggest Payday!
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa believes that he's the “biggest payday” for IBF, WBA, IBO world champion Gennadiy Golovkin. Zerafa has been targeting a fight with Golovkin since last year, but he's also willing to fight WBA "regular" champion Erislandy Lara and WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly. Golovkin has until...
Euro News: Ulysse vs. Yigit?, Kabayel vs. Smakici on March 4, More
Latvian super featherweight Artjoms Ramlavs (15-2) and Brazilian Eduardo Costa da Nascimento clash for the vacant IBA International title on February 18 in Riga (Latvia). In the chief support on this LNK Boxing's event super middleweight Kristaps Bulmeister (11-0) meets German Nick Hannig (10-1-1). These two were scheduled to fight already back in October but then Hannig pulled out on short notice.
Roiman Villa: I Knew Fighters Like Ellis Get a Little Tired, I Took Advantage of That
Washington - Hard-hitting Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) storm back on the scorecards by dropping the previously unbeaten Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) twice in the 12th and final round to win a thrilling majority decision in their IBF welterweight title eliminator. One judge scored the fight 113-113, but was overruled by two 114-112 tallies in favor of Villa.
Valladares-Shigeoka IBF Title Fight Ends In No-Contest After Accidental Headbutt
Ginjiro Shigeoka was well on his way to proving that big things come in small packages. An accidental foul denied the diminutive southpaw the opportunity to win his first major title as his challenge of reigning IBF strawweight titlist Daniel Valladares ended in a No-Contest. A clash of heads left Valladares wobbly and unable to continue, with referee Chris Flores advised by the ringside physician to wave off the contest at 2:48 of round three into the title fight Friday at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.
Darren Cunningham: I'm Willing To Fight Anyone Ranked Higher Than Me
LAS VEGAS – 25-year-old professional boxer, Darren “The Gift” Cunningham (16-2, 8 KOs), is now ranked #15 in the WBO super bantamweight ratings and is excited about his future in boxing. "They are seeing the grind and the hard work I have put in, and now it...
Prograis Says Lopez Will 'Absolutely Not' Fight Him Next: 'Mentally He Is Crumbling'
Regis Prograis isn’t going to dwell on a fight that probably won’t happen anytime soon. The WBC 140-pound titlist from New Orleans recently shut down the prospect of him defending his belt against Teofimo Lopez, the former unified lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender. Per the WBC...
Vito Mielnicki Jr: I'll Be Ready For World Title Shot In Two Years, But We're Not Rushing
WASHINGTON – Vito Mielnicki Jr. isn’t in a rush. Fifteen fights into his professional career, the junior middleweight won’t turn 21 for four months. Time is on his side, thus the ambitious prospect wants to take a patient approach to 2023. “I just wanna keep growing, keep...
Eimantas Stanionis Forced To Go Emergency Appendectomy Surgery, Vergil Ortiz Fight Postponed
One of the most anticipated fights on the boxing calendar has been hit with a delay. WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titlist Eimantas Stanionis was hospitalized and forced to undergo appendectomy surgery on Friday, thus postponing his planned title defense versus mandatory challenger Vergil Ortiz Jr. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, the explosive battle of undefeated welterweights was due to take place on March 18 at a location to be determined in the greater Dallas area but will be rescheduled for an undisclosed April date.
Demond Nicholson On Andrade Fight: Objective Is To Shock The World, Rewrite My Story
Demond Nicholson couldn’t help but burst into laughter when Demetrius Andrade assured him during a recent virtual press conference that he would bounce his gloves off of Nicholson’s “big ass forehead.”. The joke, Nicholson hopes, ultimately will be on Andrade come Saturday night. The 29-year-old Nicholson knows...
