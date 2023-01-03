ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Fox 19

Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin salutes Bengals’ Higgins in show of support

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin acknowledged the support of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Sunday during the Bengals-Ravens game. It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled before the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night. Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend. The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18. Teams will have the option to...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center. Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ve been watching the toy fundraiser started by Damar Hamlin increase in donations each day. Now, there is another fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills fans to support a charity for Bengals’ Tee Higgins. Millions of dollars have been donated to the GoFundMe to support Hamlin’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple who are Bengals season ticket holders say that the sadness and anxiety they felt seeing Damar Hamlin’s collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night reminded them of losing their son. Lisa Britt and her husband Tommy say they lost their 23-year-old son, Tommy Britt Jr....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Thursday night officially canceled the Bengals-Bills game, unleashing an onslaught of convoluted playoff scenarios that could include a coin toss to determine the site of a wild card game. See document embedded below. It’s the first time in 87 years the NFL has fully...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH

