As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Fox 19
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin salutes Bengals’ Higgins in show of support
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bills safety Damar Hamlin acknowledged the support of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins Sunday during the Bengals-Ravens game. It was the Bengals wide receiver whom Hamlin tackled before the medical emergency at Paycor Stadium Monday night. Hamlin and Higgins collided and went to the ground. Hamlin then...
Fox 19
League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend. The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18. Teams will have the option to...
Fox 19
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center. Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code...
Fox 19
Bills Mafia helping Tee Higgins through charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ve been watching the toy fundraiser started by Damar Hamlin increase in donations each day. Now, there is another fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills fans to support a charity for Bengals’ Tee Higgins. Millions of dollars have been donated to the GoFundMe to support Hamlin’s...
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple who are Bengals season ticket holders say that the sadness and anxiety they felt seeing Damar Hamlin’s collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night reminded them of losing their son. Lisa Britt and her husband Tommy say they lost their 23-year-old son, Tommy Britt Jr....
Fox 19
NFL commissioner posts letter to fans regarding Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s progress
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted a statement to football fans regarding Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s progress since his cardiac arrest on Monday night. Goodall says that every NFL team member will be wearing “Love Damar 3″ T-shirts during warmups this weekend to show...
Fox 19
WATCH: Bengals’ Mixon trolls NFL with coin flip touchdown celebration
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrated the Bengals’ first touchdown Sunday by taking a dig at the NFL’s new playoff scheme. Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.
Fox 19
NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Thursday night officially canceled the Bengals-Bills game, unleashing an onslaught of convoluted playoff scenarios that could include a coin toss to determine the site of a wild card game. See document embedded below. It’s the first time in 87 years the NFL has fully...
Fox 19
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
Fox 19
Fans confident ‘Who Dey’ spirit will return to Paycor Stadium on Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, meaning thousands of season-ticket holders will find themselves back in the same seats from which six days prior they gazed down upon Damar Hamlin’s injury. Some are wary about reviving the trauma of that experience.
