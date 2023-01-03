Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Can There Be A 7-Game East-West Boys Basketball Series?
Wow! Wow! Wow! What a night for high school basketball in Bladen County. Rivals West Bladen and East Bladen squaring off in three games inside a 1,200 seat East Bladen gymnasium that was packed before the start of the varsity girls game. The combined records of the four varsity teams was 37-8.
bladenonline.com
“Lake Water Restoration Project” Update, Sewer Improvement Project, and Land Acquisition on Agenda for White Lake Commissioners
The Town of White Lake Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting on January 10, 2023 at 7 pm. Town Clerk, Pat Kennedy-Taylor, released agenda items for the meeting to be held at the Town Hall building. On the agenda are important topics. There will be a “Lake Water Restoration...
bladenonline.com
Girls Basketball: East Bladen 72, West Bladen 41
ELIZABETHTOWN – Sophomore Laila Smith scored 13 of her game-high 25 points in the opening quarter as East Bladen raced to leads of 15-0 and 24-4 en route to a 72-41 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Friday night. Laila Smith threw in 4 lay-ups, a...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Jan. 7:. 1. Black Bear: Today, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion about Jones Lake’s largest mammal. Information: 910-588-4550. (READ MORE) 2. Teen YA Book Club: Monday, 4-5 p.m.,...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for Monday
According to the Bladen County Schools website, the next Bladen County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. At the time of publication, no agenda for the meeting has been posted to Bladen County Board Docs for review. The Board meeting is...
bladenonline.com
NCDMV Closes License Plate Agency in Southport
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed a license plate agency in Southport. The current agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
bladenonline.com
Early Grades Students Start School Year With Stronger Literacy Skills, Assessment Shows
Amplify reported significant increases in percentages of North Carolina students in grades 1-3 at or above benchmarks on beginning-of-year mCLASS assessments in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. In all three grades, the gains were greater than a data set representing students in all states except North Carolina. Contributed by North Carolina...
This Is The Best Pancake House In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in North Carolina.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Sunday
1. Elwell Ferry Closed: It’s because of high water from recent rains. The ferry is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. 2. Oyster Roast: Thursday, Trinity Methodist Church, 910 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. Two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at the church office or Bladen Builders.
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
This Is North Carolina's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Tar Heel State's best public high schools.
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
cbs17
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tornado Watch cancelled for Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has cancelled a tornado watch issued Wednesday morning for the Cape Fear. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado is forming or has formed and you need to take shelter. The watch...
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
Power lines, trees down as big storm pushes through Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Emergency crews throughout Robeson County have been dispatched to reports of downed power lines and trees across roads in Lu
