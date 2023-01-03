ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

bladenonline.com

Girls Basketball: East Bladen 72, West Bladen 41

ELIZABETHTOWN – Sophomore Laila Smith scored 13 of her game-high 25 points in the opening quarter as East Bladen raced to leads of 15-0 and 24-4 en route to a 72-41 Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball victory over West Bladen Friday night. Laila Smith threw in 4 lay-ups, a...
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Jan. 7:. 1. Black Bear: Today, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion about Jones Lake’s largest mammal. Information: 910-588-4550. (READ MORE) 2. Teen YA Book Club: Monday, 4-5 p.m.,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for Monday

According to the Bladen County Schools website, the next Bladen County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. At the time of publication, no agenda for the meeting has been posted to Bladen County Board Docs for review. The Board meeting is...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDMV Closes License Plate Agency in Southport

ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed a license plate agency in Southport. The current agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
SOUTHPORT, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

1. Elwell Ferry Closed: It’s because of high water from recent rains. The ferry is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. 2. Oyster Roast: Thursday, Trinity Methodist Church, 910 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. Two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at the church office or Bladen Builders.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tornado Watch cancelled for Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has cancelled a tornado watch issued Wednesday morning for the Cape Fear. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means a tornado is forming or has formed and you need to take shelter. The watch...
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

