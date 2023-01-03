Read full article on original website
Seattle's schools are suing tech giants for harming young people's mental health
SEATTLE — The public school district in Seattle has filed a novel lawsuit against the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. Seattle Public Schools filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court. The 91-page...
As she nursed her mom through cancer and dementia, a tense relationship began to heal
Photographer Lori Grinker's relationship with her mom was strained for much of their lives. Lori recalls Audrey Grinker as a woman who had her kids very young and struggled to be a mother. Their relationship had also been marked by loss; first her parents' divorce when Lori was 16, then...
FDA approves Alzheimer's drug that appears to modestly slow disease
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a drug that may help people in the early stages of Alzheimer's maintain their mental abilities. Lecanemab, which will be marketed as Leqembi, is likely to reach many more patients than a similar product, Aduhelm, which flopped after receiving a controversial approval in 2021.
Abortion pills should be easier to get. That doesn't mean that they will be
Half of all U.S. abortions are medically induced through a two-pill regimen that requires a prescription but does not involve surgery. And since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, rates are expected to increase. Now, a permanent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration will allow retail pharmacies...
Abortion pill could soon become much easier to obtain
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade back in June, the Biden administration has been trying to protect access to abortion. Now an abortion pill called mifepristone could become easier to obtain. NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin is here to tell us more. Hey there, Sydney. SYDNEY LUPKIN, BYLINE:...
RSV recedes and flu peaks as a new COVID variant shoots 'up like a rocket'
As the new year begins and the depths of winter approach, U.S. infectious disease experts monitoring the "tripledemic" stew of viruses that have been plaguing the country say there's good news — and bad. The good news is the worst appears to be over from the RSV surge that...
A newborn was surrendered to Florida's only safe haven baby box. Here's how they work
A newborn was surrendered recently to Florida's only baby box, a device that lets people give up an unwanted infant anonymously. It was the first time anyone has used the baby box since organizers placed it at an Ocala fire station over two years ago. "When we launched this box...
5 low-key ways to get your new year off to a healthy start
It's 2023, and after the last couple years we've all had on this planet, a lot of people are not in the mood for goal-setting. In fact, for many of us, maybe the best advice right now is to just lean back and get better at doing nothing. (Seriously, this is NPR giving you permission to relax. It's for your own good.)
