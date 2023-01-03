Read full article on original website
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
WBTM
Update: Suspect Arrested for Multiple Vehicle Thefts in Virginia and North Carolina
A South Boston man that was wanted for vehicle thefts in Halifax County and Person County, North Carolina has been arrested. 27-year-old Alan Leon Brandon was taken into custody in Person County on Thursday afternoon. Brandon had been wanted since 9 pm on Wednesday after stealing a four-wheeler in Halifax...
foxrichmond.com
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
wakg.com
Death of Collinsville Man Ruled an Accident
A Collinsville man that was killed during a fire at his house has been ruled an accident. 78-year-old Richard Harris was found dead at his home in the 200 block of Ridge Road at 2:30 p.m. on December 30. The Fire Marshall of the Henry County Department of Public Safety...
btw21.com
Man breaks into girlfriend's apartment, stabs her: Henry County deputies
On January 4, 2023, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Rd., Apt. 303, Martinsville. Upon arrival, the victim came to the door and spoke to the deputies. It was immediately apparent that she had injuries to her neck and face. Due to her...
WSLS
Man arrested after armed robbery on Campbell Highway
Campbell County sheriff’s deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Campbell Highway on Wednesday. Authorities say they responded to 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for the report of an armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken at the time...
WDBJ7.com
Recovery efforts for missing boaters after fatal accident extend into third day
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for the bodies of two missing boaters has gone on since Monday. Crews wrapped up recovery efforts around 6 p.m. Tuesday after searching for 10 hours. While crews were out on the water Tuesday, the family gathered in the parking lot at the...
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say they received a call at 9:53 p.m. prompting them to respond to the 1800 block of Broadway Street for reports of shots fired in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police seek two suspects after property damage/larceny at car wash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is seeking the community’s help in locating two suspects who stole a cash box from a wall-mounted coin machine at a car wash. Police say the incident happened on Jan. 2 after 10 p.m. at the 7-Hills Car Wash...
wakg.com
Two Danville Residents Arrested in Halifax Following Police Chase and Crash
Two Danville residents were arrested in Halifax after a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday night. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Marcus Patterson and Shannon Long were accuse of shoplifting from the Tractor Supply Company store at the Halifax Square Shopping Center. When officers attempted to stop Patterson...
WBTM
Multiple Local Sheriff’s Offices Searching ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is on the lookout for Alan Leon Brandon. The subject is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Brandon they ask that you don’t approach and Call 911. According to the Roxboro Courier-Times, Brandon...
WSLS
Man shot several times outside of his Lynchburg home, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was shot outside of a Lynchburg home on Thursday night, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Broadway Street just before 10 p.m. The man was standing outside of his home when he was shot and was treated...
wakg.com
Man and Woman Convicted for Murder of Elderly Danville Woman Sentenced
A Chapel Hill couple has been sentenced for the death of the woman’s grandmother. 24-year-old Lindsey Mae Johnson and 22-year-old Nicasio Antonio Guzman were sentenced in Danville Circuit Court on Friday. Guzman received a 45-year sentence for a first-degree murder charge, while Johnson will serve 40 years for second-degree murder.
WSLS
North Carolina man arrested in death of Bedford County woman now charged with first degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, according to court records. Trenton Frye, 28, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of...
WSLS
Man accused of killing Bedford County family’s dog has charge sent to Grand Jury
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One man’s charges for allegedly torturing his neighbor’s dog to death will now go before a Grand Jury. Back in July of 2022, 10 News spoke to the neighbors who claimed they were forced to put their beloved dog, Winter, down after their neighbor, Michael Elliott, tied her up to a tree and beat her.
abc45.com
Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., an Alamance County Sheriff conducted a routine traffic stop in the 1700 block of Whites Kennel Rd., south of Burlington. Deputies observed the vehicle was being driving with an expired registration. Deputies say they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside...
wakg.com
Update: Two Bodies Recovered in Search for Missing Boaters at Smith Mountain Lake
On Thursday morning two bodies were recovered from Smith Mountain Lake during a search for two missing boaters. The search began on Monday afternoon after two boaters went missing from an overturned boat. Most of the search efforts have been located around the Anthony Ford boat ramp in Penhook. The...
WSLS
Man sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox murder
APPOMATTOX, Va. – One of the five people charged in connection with a 2020 murder in Appomattox was sentenced on Thursday. Montel Croner was arrested after human remains belonging to 45-year-old Carlos Rose were discovered inside a burned-out SUV near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road, we reported. Keyanta Robinson, Mik’Tavis Green, Enrico Moss, and Artenna Horsley-Robey were also arrested.
WSET
Power restored to 1400+ Lynchburg customers who lost power
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: Power has been restored. Over 1400 Appalachian Power customers are without power Wednesday in Lynchburg. Two separate outages close together on AEP's Outage Map show the areas where customers have no power. One outage area is affecting 1,380 customers in the area around Lynchburg...
wakg.com
Two Arrested in Halifax County After Suspected Drugs Were Found in a Vehicle
Two suspects in Halifax county were arrested on Wednesday after suspected narcotics and paraphanelia were found in a vehicle. According to the Gazette-Virginian, Jarrod Michael Epperson was arrested after authorities received information that he was possibly traveling in the area. Epperson had outstanding warrants in Halifax, Amherst, and Charlotte Counties....
