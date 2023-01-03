Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
Fox 59
Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns this week
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry mix possible Sunday for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An area of low pressure will move in late tonight into Sunday. This will bring light precipitation to central Indiana. Light snow and freezing rain will be possible, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. As temperatures warm above the freezing mark, precipitation will be in the...
Fox 59
Chance for a light wintry mix today
Skies are turning overcast as a wave of light rain and snow moves into central Indiana this morning. There is currently a storm complex moving over Kentucky and Tennessee, which is bringing the additional clouds and a light wintry mix this morning and afternoon. The cloudy skies will prevent temperatures...
WISH-TV
Spotty wintry mix for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana saw plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will be making a return shortly. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually increase. There is an isolated chance at a wintry mix primarily in the early morning hours. Low temperature in the upper 20s. TOMORROW: Cloudy skies remain with...
Fox 59
Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire.
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 7, 2023
IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri Austin. IN Focus: Lawmakers discuss upcoming session, Holcomb’s …. Kristen Eskow talks with state lawmakers ahead of this year's sesssion. IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers discuss McCarthy vote, …. Dan Spehler...
Fox 59
Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives tonight
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy...
Fox 59
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County.
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Holcomb unveils 2023 agenda; lawmakers preview ideas for new session
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb after he unveiled his big agenda for 2023. Also this week, News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sat down one-on-one with lawmakers from both parties about their ideas for when session begins Monday.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week's top stories
Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri Austin.
Fox 59
Passing snow showers accompany the first real chill in over a week
Temperatures have cooled and tonight a historic mild spell will be ending. It has been a remarkable run of MILD AIR! We have not been BELOW FREEZING in Indianapolis for eight straight days. This is only the 3rd time on record to open the year without one night or day 32-degrees or colder. The last time we were at or below freezing was just before 9am Wednesday, December 28th.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WTHR
IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
munciejournal.com
Forbes Names Indiana as the ‘Best State to Start a Business’ in 2023
MUNCIE, IN—Any small business owner can vouch for the difficulty of launching a new venture, but Hoosier entrepreneurs may have an advantage. According to a recent article by Forbes, Indiana is the number one state for starting a new business in 2023. The article gathered data and evaluated 18...
