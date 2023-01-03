ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Report: Pot smokers may do more damage to their lungs than cigarette smokers

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As marijuana use is legalized in more and more states, physicians and the medical system are bracing for health issues that may not only rival the damage from cigarettes but surpass them.

Research from the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital has found marijuana smokers have a significantly higher rate of emphysema and airway diseases than cigarette smokers. This is the latest of a growing number of studies.

Why the concern? Pot smokers inhale marijuana and associated chemicals and forcefully push them into their lungs for a prolonged period of time to achieve the greatest mind altering impact. Sustained use over time damages the lining of the lungs and the alveoli which help people breathe.

Scheherazade
5d ago

Stop with the propaganda. Big pharma is scared. I have smoked this daily for 54 years. I just underwent a full physical and cancer screening. I am fine!!!!!!

marquis simmons
5d ago

I'm an avid pot smoker, but the human body wasn't really meant to intake smoke of any kind so of course it's bad. but definitely not as bad as cigarettes. also you don't need to hit a joint and hold it that's a huge misconception.

Willie Fistergash
5d ago

ok? and percocet causes overdoses.... yet that's still legal. Coca cola causes diabetes but that's cool too

