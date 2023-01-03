Medical Report: Pot smokers may do more damage to their lungs than cigarette smokers

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As marijuana use is legalized in more and more states, physicians and the medical system are bracing for health issues that may not only rival the damage from cigarettes but surpass them.

Research from the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital has found marijuana smokers have a significantly higher rate of emphysema and airway diseases than cigarette smokers. This is the latest of a growing number of studies.

Why the concern? Pot smokers inhale marijuana and associated chemicals and forcefully push them into their lungs for a prolonged period of time to achieve the greatest mind altering impact. Sustained use over time damages the lining of the lungs and the alveoli which help people breathe.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.