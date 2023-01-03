ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Mixed Performance On Global Markets, With Fed Still Unconvinced Inflation Is Easing

Next upgrades for current year, but sees lower profit next year. Brent Crude bounces but fails to get back to $80 per barrel. US Stocks were up yesterday, but gave back some of their early gains after the publication minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. S&P 500 index was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% on the day, but both had been up over 1% earlier on.
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing its interest-rate hikes further after a government report on Friday showed wage growth cooled a bit last month, a hint that the Fed's steep rate hikeslast yearare beginning to ease upward pressure on prices. Fed funds futures traders after the...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: What The Interest Rate Hike Means For Investors

In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve in the US raised short-term interest rates by 50 basis points to a target of 4.25% to 4.5%. The market did not react well to the new expected ceiling of 5.1% to be reached by the end of 2023, up from 4.6% only a couple of months ago.
CNBC

Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data

Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the...

