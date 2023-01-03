Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move
Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Cristiano Ronaldo awkwardly watches on from VIP box as Al-Nassr match is delayed 15 minutes in chaotic start to new club
CRISTIANO RONALDO's chaotic start to life at AL Nassr as he watched on from a VIP box as the side's game was delayed due to heavy rain. The match against Al-Ta'ee was due to be played yesterday, but rain caused electrical issues at the stadium. Therefore the game was pushed...
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Real Madrid lose at Villarreal and could see Barcelona isolated at the top (see Goals) (Spain)
Real Madrid lost, on Saturday, in its campaign against Villarreal, 1-2, in the 16th round of the Spanish League, and it could see Barcelona isolated in the lead. At the meeting he went down in history meringueUpon entering the stadium without any Spanish player in the starting line-up for the first time in history (see related news), Real Madrid found themselves losing, in the 47th minute, with a goal from Jeremi Pino, after Mendy fouled on his way to play.
Ex-Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ‘agrees to replace Fernando Santos as Portugal manager after World Cup axe’
ROBERT MARTINEZ has reportedly agreed to become the new Portugal manager. The former Wigan and Everton boss, 49, left his post as Belgium head coach following their shock group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar. But now he is set to return to international football just weeks later as...
The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer
Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
Barcelona got £225m offer for Messi in 2006 from Inter – more than QUADRUPLE the world-record transfer fee at time
BARCELONA turned down a £225million Inter Milan bid for Lionel Messi in 2006, according to their former club president Joan Laporta. The Catalan politician served as the club's chief between 2003 and 2010 before returning last year. And Laporta, 60,was asked about the future of unhappy talisman Lionel Messi...
Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. The temptation for one last huge payday, to be a trailblazer in a nation looking to boost its standing in the sport, or just to try something different often can be too big to resist. Not every player bows out right at the top like Zinedine Zidane — even if the France great was sent off in the last game of his career, the World Cup final of 2006.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
brytfmonline.com
Guardiola substituted Cancelo in the first half: “I’m sorry…” – England
Manchester City won 1-0 at Chelsea to cut the gap to five points with leaders Arsenal. Joao Cancelo was a regular starter for the English champions and departed before the restart for the entry of youngster Rico Luis. Pep Guardiola addressed the situation in a press conference. “We didn’t play well in the first half. I thanked João Cancelo for his efforts, after I had to play in a position that wasn’t like Rodri’s. We decided to go with an eleven where the players can adapt on the pitch if we decide to use a line of five defenders. In the second half we were Better by a large margin in all aspects. It was a great result for us,” said the technician after the end of the match, revealing, “I wanted Mahrez to start from the beginning.” He added, “I apologize to Joao because he felt the difficulties for not playing in his position. I thought there would be room there…”.
brytfmonline.com
Benfica SAD constituted a defendant without knowing the exact reason
DN discovered that Benfica SAD, as well as Rui Costa, Domingos Soares Oliveira, Luis Felipe Vieira, José Eduardo Muñiz and Nuno Gayoso Ribeiro, all directors or former directors from the Benfica community, were named defendants this week. But they are unaware of what exactly this process is about, which, by all indications, will be a formality relating to statutes of limitations, not least because no one will be subjected to any questioning.
saltinourhair.com
Discover Portugal: The Ultimate 2-Week Itinerary
We hope you're enjoying our free travel guides & tips! If so, please consider supporting our work. 🤗. Welcome to Portugal, home to many gorgeous locations full of beautiful nature, stunning architecture, rich history, and delicious food. You could easily explore this diverse country for months. However, two weeks is the perfect amount of time to get a good impression.
Comments / 0