The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!. Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."

BRIGANTINE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO