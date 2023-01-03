ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Another Dead Whale Washes Ashore in Atlantic City, NJ

It appears another dead whale has been beached along the Jersey Shore, this latest incident in Atlantic City. This marks the second time in two weeks a (presumed) humpback whale has washed ashore in A.C. Another, 30-feet in length, was found on the Chelsea Avenue beach on December 23rd, Marine Mammal Stranding Center reports.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Brigantine’s Stranding Center Saves First Seal of the Season

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!. Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Egg Harbor Township Police Looking For Man in Blue

Egg Harbor Township Police are on the lookout for a color-coordinated man: they say they'd like to identify him "in reference to an ongoing investigation." The man is seen in the surveillance photo wearing a dark blue colored hat and shirt or jacket. He's also seen wearing a face mask, although it's pulled down from his covering his face.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy