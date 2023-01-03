ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

First look at developer's plans to transform former Terrace Plaza

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - What is currently home to ripped out pipes, boarded windows and a fallen piece of plaster and wire mesh will soon be given a second lease on life – complete with a new branded identity for the Cincinnati icon. The former Terrace Plaza Hotel...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

60 photos to celebrate Fiona the hippo's 6th birthday

Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared following long delays on north I-75 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays on northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash near downtown Cincinnati is causing back-ups on the interstate, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New Cincinnati startup lets you cash in volunteer hours for free concert tickets

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - For Sarah Murray, Concerted is an idea roughly a decade in the making. The tech-centered startup and nonprofit, now finally off the ground with a key local partnership to boot, aims to connect people in a unique way: Its platform allows you to bank volunteer hours and then cash those in for free concert tickets and more.
CINCINNATI, OH

