Cincinnati Zoo's darling hippopotamus Fiona is celebrating her 6th birthday on Jan. 24. To celebrate her birthday, the zoo is offering a prize package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove where you can meet all four hippos. The winner will also get a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s, five tickets to the zoo and a library to Fiona books.

2 DAYS AGO