ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police officer injured responding to domestic incident

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0EMf_0k1h6w0T00

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police officer was injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline this morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers were called to the 500 block of Brookline Blvd. just before 4 a.m. for a domestic-related incident involving a male and a female. When officers got to the scene, they surrounded a vehicle with the male inside. The male allegedly reversed the vehicle, striking a police cruiser and causing an officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

The officer hit her head on a curb, according to a report. She was transported to the hospital by medics in stable condition with neck and wrist pain.

The suspect then hit another vehicle before fleeing the area. He later wrecked at the bottom of Pioneer Avenue and ran through a wooded area on foot. Officers found him near London Towne Road, where he was taken into custody.

Multiple charges are expected to be filed against the male. No other details were provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OCAT_0k1h6w0T00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: 2 people found shot dead in Pitcairn apartment

PITCAIRN, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found with gunshot wounds inside a Pitcairn apartment Friday evening. Late Friday night, the medical examiner's office released the names of the people who were shot, identifying them as Jade Baker-Wright, 20, and Andre Johnson, 21, both of Pitcairn.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn Hills police searching for missing endangered woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing woman they consider to be endangered. Authorities say Nia Rash was last seen on Dec. 28. She was seen at a bus stop on Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills at around 4:15 p.m. and later seen getting off of a bus at Penn Avenue and South Graham Street in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say

A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
venangoextra.com

Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to determine if two shootings Thursday in the Pittsburgh area are connected.  The first happened in the city's Perry North neighborhood after police said a man attempted to shoot and kill a postal worker. The second incident happened on McKnight Road where police said a person and multiple cars were shot.KDKA-TV looked into a timeline of when both shootings took place to learn more about the incidents and a possible connection.  According to Pittsburgh police, reports of a ShotSpotter alert were first reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Waldorf Street. That's where police said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

A Pittsburgh woman was found dead Thursday evening with multiple stab wounds in South Side Slopes. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found inside her Arlington Avenue residence Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg. Watch the report from Wilkinsburg in the video above. Paramedics and other first responders rushed to the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard in Wilkinsburg when a 911 caller alerted authorities at around 12:15 p.m. of someone shot there.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man arrested with a rifle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — In the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood, one family said they came face to face with a man carrying a rifle in their driveway on Thursday. The scary scene was all caught on surveillance footage. “A car drove up my dad‘s driveway that I live right beside, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
115K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy