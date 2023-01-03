ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 1

mamamully
5d ago

it's amazing how much money the state filters to lakewood for two kosher kitchens, brand new mini vans, free health care, 3 meals a day for there family of 10, and so on but there is no money for the homeless.

Reply
2
Related
centraljersey.com

Jackson Sun Datebook, Jan. 11

• The Ocean County Library will host Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, “Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs,” at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Toms River branch, 101 Washington St., Toms River. In “Bully Market,” Higgins combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. Register for the free program at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Four Hunterdon municipalities get new prosecutor

Hyun J. Lee, partner at Maleski, Eisenhut & Zielinski LLC in Flemington, has been appointed as new municipal prosecutor for Bethlehem Township, Bloomsbury, Glen Gardner and Lebanon Borough. Lee was also reappointed as South Plainfield prosecutor for her fifth term. In addition to her prosecuting work, Lee represents family law...
BLOOMSBURY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

WOW! Win the Mega Millions and Buy the Most Expensive Condo in New Jersey?

There was no winner in the last Mega Millions drawing, so this means that the next drawing on Tuesday, January 10th is valued at 1.1 billion dollars. Wow! that is a lot of money! Imagine if you did win. maybe you would want to relocate? We have one of the most expensive condos, if not the most expensive, here in New Jersey for you to check out! Better get the bank on the phone for this one.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, cops say

WESTFIELD — A middle school art teacher overdosed on fentanyl in front of students and had drugs stored in the classroom closet, according to police. 57-year-old Frank Thompson, a teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School, overdosed on the deadly substance at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, according to Westfield police Chief Christopher Battiloro.
WESTFIELD, NJ
pix11.com

Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek

Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek. Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy