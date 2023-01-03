Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse
Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s own words from earlier this season provide important perspective
“Life is bigger than football.” Those were the words spoken by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after seeing his teammate, cornerback Dane Jackson, get taken off of the field with a neck injury during the Bills’ game against the Tennessee Titans on September 20 at Highmark Stadium. Little...
Bills' Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
Former Arkansas NCAA tourney opponent's death, horrible night on Arkansas high school football field echoed forward in history in positive way
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity
Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
Millions of dollars in donations pour in for Damar Hamlin's toy drive
As we all wait to hear further news of the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there are many fans and observers who are doing all they can to do good work in the young man’s name. Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between...
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
