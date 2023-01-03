ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH

