Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Related
Health officials elevate Boston area to ‘high COVID-19 risk’, public urged to take precautions
BOSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that Suffolk County’s Community Risk Level for COVID-19 has been elevated from “medium” to “high” and now officials are urging the public to take precautions. The Boston Public Health Commission says...
Boston researchers testing vaccine for deadly brain cancer
BOSTON -- It is one of the most-feared of cancer diagnoses: Glioblastoma. “This is the most drug-resistant, treatment-resistant, adaptive cancer on the planet,” said David Arons, President and CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), based in Newton. It’s also one of the most deadly. The NBTS reports...
WCVB
Cancer vaccine? Brigham and Women's researchers say novel treatment could be breakthrough in battling cancer
BOSTON — Boston researchers say they may have made a significant breakthrough in the cancer battle by turning malignant cells against themselves. The therapy, developed at Brigham and Women's Hospital, reprograms live cancer cells to kill off tumors. Then, doctors are able to trigger the body's immune response, in effect vaccinating it against the return of the cancer.
wgbh.org
When is it time to mask up again? Boston doctors weigh in
The winter season is officially here and with cases of cold and flu, RSV and coronavirus of top concern, is it time to mask up again?. Boston Public Schools recently recommended eight days of masking following winter break, but it is not a mandate. Local doctors on Greater Boston said...
Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization
CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Dominant in New England
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased slightly week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 24, 54 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 55 positive tests, with 10.58% of 520 tests returning positive.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
beckersasc.com
Gut disorders caused by rumination often go misdiagnosed, study says
Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have found that rumination syndrome, which may cause gastrointestinal issues, often goes undiagnosed, The Print reported Jan. 3. The study, which was published in Neurogastroenterology and Motility in March 2021 and surveyed 242 individuals referred to specialists based on gastric issues, notes that...
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
Mask Mandate Follows Suffolk County's 'High' COVID Rating
College students in Boston may be having flashbacks to 2020, as soaring COVID-19 infections are causing a reinstatement of mask regulations. The current COVID-19 community level for Suffolk county is "high," according the the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The case rate per 100,000 residents is …
WBUR
Boston's COVID vaccine mandate for city workers is heading to state's highest court
The fate of Boston's long-stalled employee vaccine mandate is in the hands of the state's highest court. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is set to hear oral arguments Friday from the city and three unions representing police and firefighters. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu created the vaccine requirement during last winter's...
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
nomadlawyer.org
MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts
Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Teacher in Mattapan sent to hospital when intervening in fight between girls at Boston school
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after intervening in a fight between a group of girls, according to police. The fight happened after school near the campus of the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the...
The Swellesley Report
Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders
First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
Comments / 2