Boston, MA

WCVB

Cancer vaccine? Brigham and Women's researchers say novel treatment could be breakthrough in battling cancer

BOSTON — Boston researchers say they may have made a significant breakthrough in the cancer battle by turning malignant cells against themselves. The therapy, developed at Brigham and Women's Hospital, reprograms live cancer cells to kill off tumors. Then, doctors are able to trigger the body's immune response, in effect vaccinating it against the return of the cancer.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

When is it time to mask up again? Boston doctors weigh in

The winter season is officially here and with cases of cold and flu, RSV and coronavirus of top concern, is it time to mask up again?. Boston Public Schools recently recommended eight days of masking following winter break, but it is not a mandate. Local doctors on Greater Boston said...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. veterinarians see rise dogs with marijuana poisoning since drug's legalization

CAMBRIDGE -- Puppies are notorious for eating anything they can get their paws on, and this includes discarded drugs. Ever since marijuana became more accessible in Massachusetts, veterinarians are seeing more pups come in with marijuana poisoning. "Most likely it's in the house. Typically, there's the marijuana brownies or an edible or something left on an ashtray," told Dr. Megan Whelan, Chief Medical Officer at Angell Boston. "Occasionally we do see dogs ingest marijuana from the sidewalk." Whelan said marijuana poisoning used to be harder to diagnose before marijuana became legalized in the state. She said people used to lie...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Dominant in New England

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have increased slightly week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 24, 54 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 55 positive tests, with 10.58% of 520 tests returning positive.
WESTFORD, MA
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckersasc.com

Gut disorders caused by rumination often go misdiagnosed, study says

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have found that rumination syndrome, which may cause gastrointestinal issues, often goes undiagnosed, The Print reported Jan. 3. The study, which was published in Neurogastroenterology and Motility in March 2021 and surveyed 242 individuals referred to specialists based on gastric issues, notes that...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nomadlawyer.org

MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts

Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hot969boston.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Swellesley Report

Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA

