Stephen Black
4d ago
Anyone traveling from China should face quarantine anywhere in the world. This should continue until China implements a public health system that is transparent and free from political interference. This isn’t just a COVID measure, it’s part of being a responsible member of the international community.
Mary Cano
4d ago
maybe if china had been honest back in 2020 they wouldn't be viewed as pariah now. it's their own fault by covering up the bio warfare they've been doing.
Murphy’s law
4d ago
China infected the world the first time and they are angry that we learned from it. The rest of the world won’t keep information and stockpile supply’s while it’s happening either. China thinks the world is acting harshly.
