The Domingos Névoa Group, of Braga, has bought the Shopping Cidade do Porto, for €28 million, from the Teixeira Duarte Group, it was announced today. And the Braga company explained, in a statement, that this is “the third investment of its kind within a year, after the purchase of the Braga Retail Center and Mira Maya Shopping Center, at the end of 2021, in which more than 20 million euros were invested. They join the assets in the existing portfolio in Biga and Darkie (Viana do Castelo).

2 DAYS AGO