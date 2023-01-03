Read full article on original website
Good news for the new year. Know what will happen in music, culture, science or religion
If the best moments of 2022 are remembered on the night of December 31 and New Year’s resolutions 2023 are made, find out what good will happen in the next 12 months on a national level. See what will happen this New Year. Portugal is at the top of...
Benfica SAD constituted a defendant without knowing the exact reason
DN discovered that Benfica SAD, as well as Rui Costa, Domingos Soares Oliveira, Luis Felipe Vieira, José Eduardo Muñiz and Nuno Gayoso Ribeiro, all directors or former directors from the Benfica community, were named defendants this week. But they are unaware of what exactly this process is about, which, by all indications, will be a formality relating to statutes of limitations, not least because no one will be subjected to any questioning.
Domingos Nieva buys a shopping center in Porto for 28 million euros
The Domingos Névoa Group, of Braga, has bought the Shopping Cidade do Porto, for €28 million, from the Teixeira Duarte Group, it was announced today. And the Braga company explained, in a statement, that this is “the third investment of its kind within a year, after the purchase of the Braga Retail Center and Mira Maya Shopping Center, at the end of 2021, in which more than 20 million euros were invested. They join the assets in the existing portfolio in Biga and Darkie (Viana do Castelo).
