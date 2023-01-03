Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: the new affordable smartphone is official and already has an arrival date in Europe
Before the start of CES 2023, Samsung officially unveiled its new Galaxy A14 5G smartphone. The model has now been launched in the USA, but it will also arrive in Europe. With the arrival due in April, the European variant will have a “little big” difference. Samsung Galaxy...
CES 2023: HTC introduces a new VR headset; The device competes with Meta Quest
HTC has finally unveiled its new all-in-one augmented reality headset: the HTC Vive XR Elite. The device has already been shown for the first time during CES 2023 It was leaked in December 2022with analyzes stating that the device will compete with Meta Quest 2, Meta version. According to information...
The franchise’s new game may be the last on Nintendo Switch
The new game in The Legend of Zelda franchise that brings us the story back through the eyes of Link, a hero blessed with the Triforce of courage, may be the last large-scale game released by the team in Nintendo. common. In light of arrival Control unit Nintendo Switch in...
Continente launched a clothing line—and it was a total social media frenzy—NiT
The release, called the “Vintage Collection”, includes T-shirts, socks and sneakers and is a very limited edition. Yet the inexplicable phenomenon From the Lidl-branded apparel and footwear collection, in November-December 2020, many retailers have tried to replicate the success. The latest series to invest in its own group was Continente.
