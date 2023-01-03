“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” will be the top films at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when nominations are announced on January 11. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete nomination predictions organized by film with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEESAG Ensemble head-scratcher: ‘Glass Onion’ could shake up important precursor race In our odds “Everything Everywhere” and “The Fabelmans” are the two top contenders for best ensemble cast. They’re both family-centered stories, which would follow in the...

23 MINUTES AGO