Related
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
SAG Awards movie nominations predictions: ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ will lead
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Fabelmans” will be the top films at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when nominations are announced on January 11. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our complete nomination predictions organized by film with our projected winners highlighted in gold. SEESAG Ensemble head-scratcher: ‘Glass Onion’ could shake up important precursor race In our odds “Everything Everywhere” and “The Fabelmans” are the two top contenders for best ensemble cast. They’re both family-centered stories, which would follow in the...
