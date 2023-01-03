ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Women Business Owners are Optimistic About the FutuRE

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdHEK_0k1h65kZ00
Photo bygetty images

(StatePoint) Even as they ride out inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty, women owners and executives of small and mid-size majority-women-owned businesses have an optimistic outlook about the near-term future of their businesses, according to a recent survey.

The PNC Bank survey found that women business owner (WBO) expectations for their own companies remain strong, with 41% feeling highly optimistic -- up from 29% in the fall of 2020 but down from 67% in the fall of 2021 -- while the share of those feeling pessimistic has held constant at just 1%.

The survey also indicated that more than eight in 10 women business owners are very confident about their future success and nearly half say it comes from their own hard work and drive. Similarly, 79% of WBOs are very satisfied with their role as business owners or leaders compared to 67% of men business owners (MBOs).

FOLLOW THIS LINK AND READ MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/women-business-owners-are-optimistic-about-the-future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buAeC_0k1h65kZ00
Photo byJimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

The Brothers that just do Gutters – A Gutter Contractor in East Houston, TX

Your premier gutter contractor in Baytown, Dayton, Crosby, and surrounding areas of East Houston!

The Brothers that just do Gutters is a gutter contractor in East Houston that provides a full range of services to tend to the client’s needs. We also support our staff and foster a strong feeling of community while delivering 5-star services. We place high importance on morals, decency, and honesty. We are wholly committed to communicating with every customer and obtaining honest feedback on their experiences. This experience is used as an educational tool to assist us when improving our business.

346-250-6767

narcissa.sandoval.com@brothersgutters.com

brothersgutters.com/east-houston-tx

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

THE HISTORY OF Elevators...

Do you ever wonder who first thought of Elevators?. The first elevator was installed in the Haughwout Department Store in New York in 1857. It was powered by a steam engine and travelled a very slow 40 feet per minute.
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Tips to Assess Your Furnace and Save on Heating Costs

​Tips to Assess Your Furnace and Save on Heating Costs. (StatePoint) Now that cooler weather is here, homeowners are advised to evaluate their furnace to see if it needs to be serviced or replaced. By planning ahead, you can potentially save money on heating bills or dodge a breakdown in the middle of a cold snap.
SANTA FE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

A Message From Pastor Pierce:

I believe that God has great things in store for FBCTC in 2023. I am excited to see how God moves in our church and uses us to reach the lost and broken in our area this year. I want to personally begin the year by expressing gratitude.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

The Brothers that just do Gutters – A Gutter Contractor in East Houston, TX

Your premier gutter contractor in Baytown, Dayton, Crosby, and surrounding areas of East Houston!. The Brothers that just do Gutters is a gutter contractor in East Houston that provides a full range of services to tend to the client’s needs. We also support our staff and foster a strong feeling of community while delivering 5-star services. We place high importance on morals, decency, and honesty. We are wholly committed to communicating with every customer and obtaining honest feedback on their experiences. This experience is used as an educational tool to assist us when improving our business.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

I got this from a friend and it’s too good not to share!

I got this from a friend and it’s too good not to share!. ￼￼ 📷Between 60 and death. It's time to use the money you saved up. Use it and enjoy it. Don't just keep it for those who may have no notion of the sacrifices you made to get it. Remember there is nothing more dangerous than a son or daughter-in-law with big ideas for your hard-earned capital.
SANTA FE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Some Enchanted Evening" Annual Membership Gala

Let it be known that the privilege of thy presence is requested at this royal affair for feasting and celebrating! The 2023 theme, "Some Enchanted Evening," will transport guests to a magical, majestic, and mysterious place and time. The evening will be filled with excitement, luxurious treats, a regal dinner, and magnificent music. This is a night for ALL chamber members to gather and celebrate.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

What's on your New Years Menu?

We've talked about what foods not to eat and why black-eyed peas are considered lucky. So, if your year has been anything like ours the past couple of weeks, here are some good luck foods to be sure to have on your plate in order to get your new year started off right.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy